Free Shred Events, Webinars and Cryptocurrency Scam Education Throughout March

COLUMBIA, S.C. –National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW) officially runs March 1-7 and the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is again expanding our efforts to cover the entire month.

Cryptocurrency Scam Education

To kick off NCPW, SCDCA will focus on raising awareness and preventing cryptocurrency scams.

Wednesday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. — Press conference in the South Carolina Statehouse First Floor Lobby . SCDCA, AARP South Carolina, members of law enforcement and State Legislators will provide insight into how cryptocurrency is often used in scams, the impact the losses have on victims and what is being done to address these issues.

— . SCDCA, AARP South Carolina, members of law enforcement and State Legislators will provide insight into how cryptocurrency is often used in scams, the impact the losses have on victims and what is being done to address these issues. Wednesday, March 4 at 10:30 a.m. — SCDCA will host a free webinar for consumers to learn about cryptocurrency and how to spot the red flags of a scam. Register to watch/listen from any digital device by clicking here.

— SCDCA will host a free webinar for consumers to learn about cryptocurrency and how to spot the red flags of a scam. Register to watch/listen from any digital device by clicking here. Thursday, March 5 — SCDCA and AARP South Carolina are partnering to host a law enforcement training that will focus on cryptocurrency and elder fraud scams. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are invited to learn about reporting, tracking and prosecuting scams and the resources that are available to their departments.

Throughout the remainder of March, SCDCA will continue recognizing NCPW with programs to help prevent scams and identity theft. SCDCA will host four free shred events and seven educational webinars for consumers and businesses.

Free Shred Events

SCDCA will partner with Shred360 to offer the following free events from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Monday, March 9: Shandon Baptist Church, 5250 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206

Shandon Baptist Church, 5250 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206 Wednesday, March 11: First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert M. Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert M. Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Tuesday, March 17: North Charleston Coliseum, Parking Lot A, 5001 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418

North Charleston Coliseum, Parking Lot A, 5001 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418 Tuesday, March 31: Herring Center at Furman University, Greenville, SC 29617

To shred your sensitive documents in a timely manner, the shred event is set up as a drive-through. Attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and are limited to (3) three boxes (copy paper box or smaller) or (3) three bags (kitchen trash bag or smaller) per vehicle. There is no need to remove binder clips, paper clips, staples, rubber bands or CDs/DVDs prior to shredding.

Free Webinars

Grab a device and log in to a series of free webinars designed to help consumers and businesses stay safe. To register for a specific webinar, click the title links below:

Follow SCDCA on Facebook and X to receive tips throughout NCPW and learn ways to avoid scams and keep your personal identifying information safe.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has more than fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

