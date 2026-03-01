Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI - Drugs

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B3000763

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Prandini                             

STATION: Shaftsbury                     

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: February 27, 2026, 1422 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 Exit 3, Sunderland

VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Rodney Maurice Smith                                              

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester Center, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 27, 2026, at approximately 1422 hours, Troopers observed a vehicle commit several traffic violations and conducted a traffic stop. Contact with the operator, identified as Rodney Maurice Smith of Manchester Center, VT, prompted an investigation. Mr. Smith was arrested on suspicion of DUI - Drugs and processed at the Shaftsbury Barracks. He was cited and ordered to appear in Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division, on April 27, 2026, at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 27, 2026, 0830 hours            

COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

