Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI - Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3000763
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Prandini
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: February 27, 2026, 1422 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 Exit 3, Sunderland
VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs
ACCUSED: Rodney Maurice Smith
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester Center, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 27, 2026, at approximately 1422 hours, Troopers observed a vehicle commit several traffic violations and conducted a traffic stop. Contact with the operator, identified as Rodney Maurice Smith of Manchester Center, VT, prompted an investigation. Mr. Smith was arrested on suspicion of DUI - Drugs and processed at the Shaftsbury Barracks. He was cited and ordered to appear in Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division, on April 27, 2026, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 27, 2026, 0830 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
