AI Referral Traffic Report in GA4 (Abstraction)

While enterprises spend thousands on AI visibility, the LovedByAI WordPress plugin gives small businesses automated Generative Engine Optimization in minutes.

You shouldn't need an AI degree to be visible to ChatGPT. LovedByAI automatically puts the latest research on GEO into practice, so businesses can stay focused on selling.” — Gilad Leshem

TEL AVIV, TEL AVIV-YAFO, ISRAEL, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following OpenAI’s massive $110 billion funding round and its milestone of 900 million weekly active users, the shift from traditional search to AI "answer engines" has fundamentally rewritten the rules of online visibility. In response, small to medium businesses (SMBs) are racing to adopt Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) to prevent their organic traffic from evaporating.This market shift has triggered overwhelming demand for zero-effort optimization tools. Following a highly successful early access phase that saw 318% month-over-month growth, LovedByAI today announced the general availability of its WordPress plugin. The tool is designed to give SMBs a completely automated, plug-and-play way to structure their data and show up in AI search results without writing a single line of code."The current market for AI search optimization is broken," says Gilad Leshem, Co-founder of LovedByAI. "We see corporate platforms popping up that charge upwards of $500 a month for these insights. That makes sense for enterprises that need nuances and deep reporting, but it completely prices out the local business owner or e-commerce shop. We built this plugin because the 43% of the web running on WordPress shouldn't be invisible just because they can't afford enterprise software."SEO relies on keywords, a concept most business owners understand. However, AI models rely on "semantic search." They do not just match words; they look for context, direct answers, and specific formatting. If a website’s infrastructure isn’t optimized for this, the business often fails to appear in AI-generated responses. In fact, 28% of ChatGPT's most cited sources have zero organic presence according to a recent report by Ahrefs LovedByAI automates this technical transition. While no software can guarantee an AI bot will ultimately choose to feature a specific brand, LovedByAI ensures that a website's underlying infrastructure is perfectly structured so it can be easily read, understood, and recommended when those engines crawl it.The plugin bridges this technical gap through three core innovations:1) AI-Optimized Structuring: Automates schema detection and generation while dynamically adjusting on-page text to match how LLMs process information including content-structing into natural language formats, question-and-answer chunks, and the "bottom-line first" answers that AI engines prioritize.2) Compliant AI Mirroring: Automatically generates an invisible, AI-optimized "mirror version" of the website behind the scenes and directs LLM crawlers exclusively to these pages. This ensures the original website's design and user experience remain entirely untouched, all while maintaining 100% compliance with Google Search Central and web best practices.3) Page-Level Visibility Tracking: Moves beyond vanity metrics by tracking AI mentions and AI-driven visitors down to the specific page level, showing businesses exactly which LLM model drove the traffic.Availability: The LovedByAI plugin is now generally available. It is designed as a “set-and-forget” utility, allowing non-technical personas to update their website for the AI era without adding technical overhead.About LovedByAI: LovedByAI is a trusted on-page GEO WordPress plugin designed for small and medium-sized businesses. By democratizing Generative Engine Optimization, LovedByAI helps independent websites remain visible, conversational, and competitive in the age of AI search. For more information, visit https://www.lovedby.ai

