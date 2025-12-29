As AI Search Hits 700M Users, New WordPress Tool Democratizes ‘AI SEO’ for Small Businesses

Screenshot of LovedByAI's Dashboard with Traffic and Visitors from AI Google Analytics 4 Traffic of a LovedByAI User LovedByAI Logo

With enterprise platforms starting at $500/month, a new WordPress plugin brings essential AI visibility tools to the mass market for the first time.

You shouldn't need a math degree to be visible to ChatGPT. We handle the complex vector data in the background so you can focus on selling.” — Gilad Leshem

TEL AVIV, TEL AVIV-YAFO, ISRAEL, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rapid shift from traditional search engines to AI "answer engines" is creating a visibility crisis for small businesses. While OpenAI reports over 700 million weekly active users, and 55% of consumers now use chatbots like Gemini or ChatGPT for complex queries, the tools required to rank on these platforms have remained out of reach for most. Until now, "Generative Engine Optimization" (GEO) has been the exclusive domain of corporate platforms with pricing models designed for large enterprise budgets. LovedByAI today became generally available, designed to break this barrier with a WordPress plugin that structures site data for AI readability without the enterprise price tag."The current market for AI optimization is broken," says Gilad Leshem, Co-founder of LovedByAI. "We see corporate platforms popping up that charge upwards of $500 a month for these insights. That makes sense for a Fortune 500 company with a board demanding visibility reports, but it completely prices out the local business owner or e-commerce shop. We built this plugin because the 43% of the web running on WordPress shouldn't be invisible just because they can't afford enterprise software."The Technical Gap:SEO relies on keywords, a concept most business owners understand. However, AI models use "semantic search" and vector data to retrieve answers. If a website’s infrastructure isn’t optimized for this, the business often fails to appear in AI-generated responses. In fact, 28% of ChatGPT's most cited sources have zero organic presence according to a recent report by Ahrefs LovedByAI automates this technical transition for the average user. It includes:- Gap Analysis: Scans content to identify where data is unstructured or invisible to AI bots.- Automated Schema: Automatically formats business data so LLMs can correctly parse "who, what, and where" the business is.- Visibility Tracking: Provides mention tracking and performance metrics similar to high-end enterprise suites, but scaled for individual site owners.Availability: The LovedByAI plugin is now generally available. It is designed as a "set-and-forget" utility, allowing non-technical founders to update their infrastructure for the AI era without hiring developers.

