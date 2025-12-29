As AI Search Hits 700M Users, New WordPress Tool Democratizes ‘AI SEO’ for Small Businesses
With enterprise platforms starting at $500/month, a new WordPress plugin brings essential AI visibility tools to the mass market for the first time.
LovedByAI today became generally available, designed to break this barrier with a WordPress plugin that structures site data for AI readability without the enterprise price tag.
"The current market for AI optimization is broken," says Gilad Leshem, Co-founder of LovedByAI. "We see corporate platforms popping up that charge upwards of $500 a month for these insights. That makes sense for a Fortune 500 company with a board demanding visibility reports, but it completely prices out the local business owner or e-commerce shop. We built this plugin because the 43% of the web running on WordPress shouldn't be invisible just because they can't afford enterprise software."
The Technical Gap:
SEO relies on keywords, a concept most business owners understand. However, AI models use "semantic search" and vector data to retrieve answers. If a website’s infrastructure isn’t optimized for this, the business often fails to appear in AI-generated responses. In fact, 28% of ChatGPT's most cited sources have zero organic presence according to a recent report by Ahrefs.
LovedByAI automates this technical transition for the average user. It includes:
- Gap Analysis: Scans content to identify where data is unstructured or invisible to AI bots.
- Automated Schema: Automatically formats business data so LLMs can correctly parse "who, what, and where" the business is.
- Visibility Tracking: Provides mention tracking and performance metrics similar to high-end enterprise suites, but scaled for individual site owners.
Availability: The LovedByAI plugin is now generally available. It is designed as a "set-and-forget" utility, allowing non-technical founders to update their infrastructure for the AI era without hiring developers.
