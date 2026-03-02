Eltropy Launches Industry’s First Agentic AI Platform for Credit Unions

Agentic AI is only as valuable as the guardrails around it. Our members trust us with their financial lives — Eltropy's governance framework gives us that confidence.” — Kent Lugrand, President and CEO, InTouch Credit Union

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the trusted leader in unified conversations, today launched the industry’s first Agentic AI platform for credit unions.The platform provides a safe environment where AI agents can be created, governed, integrated, and deployed. It unites the three key stakeholders of the credit union Agentic AI ecosystem:- Credit unions, defining workflows and operational needs- FinTechs, developing specialized AI agents- Enterprise systems of record providers (like core systems), storing key member dataEltropy’s Safe AI FrameworkCredit unions operate in one of the most regulated and trust-sensitive environments in financial services. They safeguard the money, identity, and financial wellbeing of millions of members.Agentic AI holds enormous promise. But the technology must operate reliably, responsibly, and within clear guardrails. It must earn trust before it can drive true adoption. This is not optional – it is foundational and Eltropy’s Safe AI Framework is built for this reality.At its core, the Eltropy Safe AI framework ensures that:- Credit unions always know: what an AI agent did; why it did it; what data it used; and how it reached its decision- Every AI agent on the platform operates under authorized access controls, authentication protocols, logging standards, and data boundaries- An AI agent never takes any actions outside approved SOPs (standardized operating procedures)“This ensures Agentic AI is innovative but controlled, powerful but predictable, open but always safe,” said Ashish Garg, CEO and Co-Founder, Eltropy.Bringing the Industry Stakeholders TogetherWith 50+ system integrations, adoption by more than 750 credit unions, and the widest set of proven use cases across every credit union department, Eltropy has become the most deeply embedded automation platform in the credit union ecosystem.This depth – in workflows, integrations, and now a unified Safe Agentic AI layer – is why both credit unions and FinTech innovators are choosing to build on Eltropy.“Partnering with Eltropy will allow us to automate labor-intensive, time-consuming workflows in a way we simply couldn’t do alone,” said Angela Faust, SVP/COO, Credit Union of Texas. “They have the right guardrails and the deep connectivity into our back-office environment to make meaningful transformation possible. This transformation isn’t just about technology. It’s about freeing our people to focus on what matters most: helping our members achieve their financial goals.”Fintech innovator Constant AI is building a next-generation Skip-A-Pay agent on the Eltropy platform.“Credit unions don’t want their AI agents scattered across disconnected platforms,” said Catherine York Powers, CEO of Constant AI. “That’s why we’re building our Skip-A-Pay Agent directly on the Eltropy ecosystem. It's a great example of how FinTechs can build specialized sub-agents inside the Eltropy platform.”"Agentic AI is only as valuable as the guardrails around it," said Kent Lugrand, President and CEO, InTouch Credit Union. "Our members trust us with their financial lives, and that trust doesn't transfer to any technology unless we can verify exactly what it's doing, why, and on whose authority. Eltropy's governance framework gives us that confidence."It’s a Win-WinThe result is reduced vendor sprawl for credit unions, a reliable distribution channel for FinTechs, and seamless outcomes for members. Credit unions are seeing the impact.“Cobalt Credit Union achieved 83% session containment on Eltropy AI Voice while maintaining high satisfaction,” said Saahil Kamath, VP of AI Products at Eltropy.“This is just the beginning,” said Abhishek Tiwari, Chief Product Officer, Eltropy. “For us, Agentic AI is not about automation for its own sake, it’s about delivering measurable business outcomes. Our AI agents already authenticate members and provide account information, and we’re rapidly expanding into payments, loan system updates, collections workflows, and more. The goal is simple – drive real operational impact across the credit union. This is how Agentic AI becomes real.”To learn more about Eltropy visit us at www.eltropy.com About EltropyThe Eltropy platform combines Agentic AI with Text, voice, video, chat, and automation across the full member lifecycle — from marketing and lending to servicing, collections, and branch operations — all integrated with 50+ core and FinTech systems. Eltropy serves more than 750 community financial institutions across North America and is a four-time Inc. 5000 winner . Learn more at eltropy.com.

