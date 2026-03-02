PEDIGREE Foundation Opens 2026 Annual Grants Cycle

PEDIGREE Foundation

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, PEDIGREE Foundation opened its 2026 annual grants cycle, where animal shelters and rescue organizations can apply for funding to support their adoption initiatives that help dogs find the loving homes they deserve. The Foundation aims to provide more than $1 million in grants this year, focusing on supporting foster, transport and behavior programs, which are proven to increase adoptions.While intakes of dogs at shelters were slightly down in 2025 (by 4% vs. 2024), adoptions and return-to-owners were also down (by <1% and 8%, respectively), compared to 2024. The year ended with more dogs in shelters than when it started, according to the 2025 Annual Data Report by Shelter Animals Count at the ASPCA, underscoring the need for shelters and rescues to receive lifesaving support.Since 2008, PEDIGREE Foundation has invested more than $15.3 million across more than 6,400 grants to animal welfare organizations dedicated to helping dogs in need. In 2025, that commitment extended to 94 grants across the U.S. and Canada, positively impacting nearly 119,000 dogs and contributing to a significant milestone: more than one million dogs helped since the Foundation’s inception.“Animal shelters are constantly facing capacity challenges, with data from Shelter Animals Count showing that more dogs entering shelters in 2025 than leaving them,” said Deb Fair, Executive Director of PEDIGREE Foundation. “By directing our funding to foster, transport and behavior programs, we’re helping shelters alleviate the volume of dogs in their care and get them into loving homes where they belong.”The 2026 PEDIGREE Foundation annual grants cycle includes two types of grants that animal shelters and rescue organizations can apply for now:• DOGS RULE.($100,000 each) – These two-year grants ($50,000 per year) will be awarded to fund new, creative and innovative initiatives that not only help their own organizations but also could serve as best-practice models for other shelters and rescues to help increase dog adoption rates.• Program Development ($10,000 – $15,000 each) – These grants will support activities that expand the outcomes of animal shelter and rescue organizations to improve dog adoption rates. This includes the expansion of existing programs or creation of new programs.PEDIGREE Foundation will continue to focus on program categories that are helping to increase adoption rates across the animal welfare community, including:• Foster programs that move dogs temporarily into loving homes while they await adoption, with foster parents to care and advocate for them• Transport programs that support organizations in moving dogs from areas of overpopulation to areas where they're more likely to be adopted• Behavior programs that help with socialization, training and stress relief, so dogs can learn and grow into adoption-ready pupsApplications for the 2026 DOGS RULE.® Grants and Program Development Grants will be accepted now through April 13, 2026. Interested organizations are invited to join a webinar on Thursday, March 5 at 1:00 PM CST, where PEDIGREE Foundation representatives will discuss the grants cycle and share tips on how to write a successful submission. All applicants must have a current 501(c)(3) tax designation status with animal shelters or foster-based rescues operating in the U.S. to apply. Government and municipal shelters that hold a "Friends of 501(c)(3) designation" are also eligible. You can register for the webinar here , and registrants may access the recording on PEDIGREEFoundation.org after March 5.To learn more about PEDIGREE Foundation or donate to help find loving homes for dogs in need, please visit PEDIGREEFoundation.org and follow PEDIGREE Foundation on Facebook and Instagram.About PEDIGREE FoundationWe believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREEfood for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We've awarded more than 6,400 grants and over $15.3 million to U.S. and Canadian shelters and rescues that help dogs in need and have helped more than one million dogs through grants support. Since launching our Canadian grant program in 2022, we have provided more than $465,000 CAD to local shelters and rescues and Disaster Relief Grants across Canada. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we're working toward a day when all dogs are safe, welcomed, cared for, well fed and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.

