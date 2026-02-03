PEDIGREE Foundation '2026 Rescue Dog of the Year' Celebrates the Joy of Senior Dogs

PEDIGREE Foundation Meet Teddy, the 2026 PEDIGREE Foundation Rescue Dog of the Year. His story is a reminder that senior dogs can be a perfect fit for a forever home.

Teddy’s story shows that a dog of any age can be the perfect fit for a forever home

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meet Teddy, the 2026 PEDIGREE Foundation Rescue Dog of the Year. Teddy is an older dog who found a loving family through Muttville Senior Dog Rescue’s “Seniors for Seniors” program, which pairs mature dogs with golden-aged adopters. His story is a beautiful reminder that senior dogs can be the ideal match for families looking for a furry friend. To celebrate Teddy as the 2026 Rescue Dog of the Year, PEDIGREE Foundation created a limited-edition lookalike plush dog, available for sale on the DOGS RULE.® store , where proceeds help more dogs find loving homes.Senior dogs are often overlooked in shelters, with lower adoption rates than younger pups. In the first half of 2025, senior dog adoptions dipped by 2% compared to the first half of 2024, while juvenile dogs saw a 6% increase, according to Shelter Animals Count . Misconceptions about older dogs contribute to their longer waits for loving homes. Some think they don’t have the energy to go on walks, can’t learn new tricks or won’t bond with their new humans as easily as a younger pup. In reality, the more mature pups have often grown out of their high-energy, puppy behaviors and typically have some basic training. Above all, they have the hearts and minds to be loving, loyal, affectionate companions for any dog lover – and Teddy is proof of that.Teddy was rescued from a pet hoarding case and arrived at Muttville in San Francisco with high anxiety, dental disease, a mild heart murmur and dermatitis. Muttville provided medical care and a foster home, giving Teddy a comforting environment to heal, both physically and emotionally. With time and care, he became such a healthier, happier, more outgoing dog that he became an ambassador for Muttville. As an ambassador pup, he represented Muttville at community events, which proved to be instrumental to his story. His future family met him at an event and were smitten. They decided to officially make him a part of their home.Now, Teddy has a forever home with a loving family and acres of fenced-in land to run and play. He especially loves taking walks around their property with his dog sister Stella, a 12-year-old golden retriever.“He is a remarkable dog who makes us laugh every day,” said Julie, Teddy’s mom. “He’s polite, confident, eager to meet people and other dogs and seems to love everybody of all ages.”It’s not just the senior dogs that benefit from their adoption – research shows that pets can have a positive impact on senior humans as well. In a study of adults over 50, supported by the Waltham Petcare Science Institute , pet parenthood and dog walking were found to support the maintenance of cognitive health, and those who walked their dogs showed slower cognitive deterioration than those who didn’t. The idea of seniors adopting seems to have caught on – Muttville says nearly half (49%) of their annual adoptions are by senior citizens.Thousands of dogs of all ages find the loving homes they deserve each year, thanks to annual grants from PEDIGREE Foundation to shelters and rescues. In 2025, Muttville received a PEDIGREE Foundation grant to bolster their specialized behavior support for senior dogs – including enrichment programs, professional training for adopters and a Behavioral Foster Team – to improve adoption outcomes and long-term placement success.“According to the ASPCA, senior dogs tend to have a lower adoption rate – sometimes as low as only 25%, compared to 60% for younger dogs and puppies – but they have just as much love to give,” said Deb Fair, Executive Director of PEDIGREE Foundation. “Allowing senior dogs to live out their golden years in a loving, comforting environment is such a gift that these good dogs deserve. That’s why we love supporting organizations like Muttville that encourage senior dog adoption and help so many find their adoring families.”To purchase the Teddy lookalike plush, visit DogsRuleStore.com, and to learn more about PEDIGREE Foundation and their vital work to support dogs in need, visit PEDIGREEFoundation.org.About PEDIGREE FoundationWe believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREEfood for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We've awarded more than 6,400 grants and over $15.3 million to U.S. and Canadian shelters and rescues that help dogs in need and have helped more than one million dogs through grants support. Since launching our Canadian grant program in 2022, we have provided more than $465,000 CAD to local shelters and rescues and Disaster Relief Grants across Canada. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we're working toward a day when all dogs are safe, welcomed, cared for, well fed and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.

