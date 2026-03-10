TES Appoints Bart Freeman Senior Advisor, Human Capital & Performance

Global manufacturing HR leader strengthens TES’s human capital platform to accelerate organizational performance and EBITDA growth.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TES Appoints Bart Freeman Senior Advisor, Human Capital & Organizational PerformanceThe Effective Syndicate (TES), a performance consulting firm focused on operational excellence and execution performance in manufacturing organizations, today announced the appointment of Bart Freeman as Senior Advisor, Human Capital & Organizational Performance.Freeman brings more than three decades of global manufacturing human resources leadership, with deep experience across corporate, division, and plant-level environments. His career spans organizational turnarounds, multi-site global operations, labor negotiations, M&A integration, executive compensation design, and large-scale workforce transformation initiatives.This appointment expands TES’s ability to align human capital strategy with operational execution — a core component of the firm’s GSD framework: Clarity, Teamwork, Discipline, and Energy.“Process improvement without people alignment limits performance,” said Beau Groover, Founder of The Effective Syndicate. “Bart strengthens our platform by ensuring human capital systems are aligned with execution discipline. He understands that sustainable performance improvement requires both operational rigor and leadership accountability.”Throughout his career, Freeman has delivered measurable results in complex manufacturing environments. He has led facility consolidations resulting in double-digit productivity improvements, reduced turnover through redesigned recruiting and leadership development systems, negotiated labor agreements across U.S. and international markets, and implemented compensation and performance frameworks that strengthened accountability and margin performance.At Daniel Defense, Freeman led the consolidation of three manufacturing facilities into a single state-of-the-art operation, driving a 17% productivity improvement and 40% reduction in annual utility costs. He also restructured recruiting and onboarding processes, reducing turnover by 28% over three years, and implemented benefit and healthcare initiatives that reduced medical claims costs by 20% and prescription costs by 25%.Earlier in his career, Freeman played a key leadership role in business turnarounds, including at Power Partners, where a 17-year loss streak was reversed into sustained profitability. He has negotiated with major labor unions, led global HR strategy across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, and supported M&A integration efforts across multiple international markets.In his role at TES, Freeman will lead the expansion of the firm’s human capital and organizational performance platform. His focus includes:Designing human capital systems that support operational execution and financial performanceAligning leadership capability with measurable strategic objectivesStrengthening workforce stability, retention, and accountabilitySupporting private equity portfolio companies through structured organizational integration and performance accelerationAdvising executive teams and boards on compensation strategy, succession planning, and organizational designFreeman’s addition reinforces TES’s belief that sustainable operational improvement requires integration between process systems and human systems.“Manufacturing performance is ultimately driven by people,” said Freeman. “When strategy, operating systems, and workforce capability are aligned, organizations gain clarity, discipline, and measurable results. TES has built a strong foundation in operational execution. I’m excited to help extend that foundation into human capital strategy that accelerates performance at every level.”TES’s GSD framework emphasizes Clarity in strategic objectives, Teamwork in aligned leadership behavior, Discipline in execution systems, and Energy in accountability and culture. Freeman’s background in workforce design, labor strategy, leadership development, and performance management directly enhances each element of that system.This appointment represents a continued evolution of TES’s platform — integrating advanced human capital strategy with its established expertise in Lean, Six Sigma, and operational performance transformation. Together, these capabilities position TES to support manufacturing organizations seeking scalable growth, workforce stability, and measurable value creation.About The Effective SyndicateFounded in 2015, The Effective Syndicate partners with private equity firms and manufacturing leaders to improve execution performance, strengthen leadership accountability, and drive measurable operational and financial outcomes. TES delivers an average 5:1 return on investment for its clients, with more than 75% extending engagements beyond the original scope of work. Backed by a combined 200 years of manufacturing leadership experience, the firm equips organizations with repeatable operating systems built on its GSD framework — Clarity, Teamwork, Discipline, and Energy — to accelerate sustainable value creation.

