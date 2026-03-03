The Effective Syndicate Appoints Gerry O'Hanlon as Director of Coaching to Strengthen Growth and Operational Performance

Gerry O'Hanlon

Bringing advanced operational leadership to help manufacturing teams improve performance, efficiency, and growth.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Effective Syndicate (TES), a performance consulting firm specializing in operational execution for manufacturing and industrial organizations, today announced the appointment of Gerry O’Hanlon as Director of Coaching.O’Hanlon brings more than 35 years of leadership experience across packaging and industrial manufacturing, with a career defined by operational turnarounds, productivity expansion, and disciplined performance management. He has led complex facilities through stabilization and transformation, delivering measurable improvements in throughput, cost control, and profitability.In his new role, O’Hanlon will lead TES’s coaching and execution platform, partnering directly with private equity sponsors and portfolio company leadership teams to accelerate value creation initiatives. His mandate is clear: strengthen operating discipline, reduce performance variability, and install repeatable systems that drive sustainable EBITDA improvement.His focus areas include:Aligning executive leadership with measurable value creation targetsInstalling the GSD System to help organizations Get Stuff DoneStandardizing operating models across multi-site manufacturing portfoliosDeveloping accountable leadership teams capable of sustaining performance post-engagement“Private equity-backed manufacturers operate under compressed timelines and elevated performance expectations,” said Beau Groover, Founder of The Effective Syndicate. “Gerry understands how to build execution discipline inside those environments. He doesn’t implement short-term fixes — he installs operating systems that produce durable financial results.”O’Hanlon has built a reputation for restoring operational control in underperforming facilities, improving labor and asset productivity, and strengthening frontline leadership accountability. His approach integrates Lean and Six Sigma methodologies with structured leadership development to ensure improvements translate into sustained margin expansion.“Manufacturing value creation requires more than strategy — it requires disciplined execution at every level of the organization,” said O’Hanlon. “TES is uniquely positioned to help portfolio companies close execution gaps, improve operational reliability, and accelerate performance gains within defined investment horizons.”This appointment reinforces TES’s commitment to supporting private equity sponsors and manufacturing operators with structured, scalable execution systems that drive measurable operational and financial outcomes.About The Effective SyndicateFounded in 2015, The Effective Syndicate partners with private equity firms and manufacturing leaders to improve execution performance, strengthen leadership accountability, and drive measurable operational and financial results. TES delivers an average 5:1 return on investment for its clients, with more than 75% extending engagements beyond the original scope of work. Backed by a combined 200 years of manufacturing leadership experience, the firm equips organizations with repeatable operating systems built on its GSD framework — Clarity, Teamwork, Discipline, and Energy — to accelerate sustainable value creation.

