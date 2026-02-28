Nomadic Aviation Group Debuts 'Cockpit Casual: The Podcast'

Cockpit Casual: The Podcast available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, and YouTube Giordano and Allen after completing the last flight of an ex-JAL B-767 from Japan to be dismantled in Arkansas USA Giordano and Allen stand next to an A320-NEO before repossessing it from now defunct Go First (GoAir) Airlines of India

A weekly deep dive into commercial airliner delivery, international flight operations, and the business forces shaping global aviation.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nomadic Aviation Group , one of the world’s most active commercial aircraft ferry operators, today announced the launch of “ Cockpit Casual: The Podcast ,” a new weekly aviation program hosted by renowned ferry pilots Steve Giordano and Bob Allen.Building on the success of the widely followed Cockpit Casual video series , the podcast expands into long-form conversations exploring aircraft ferry operations, lease returns, airline industry developments, and the global logistics behind repositioning commercial airliners.Nomadic Aviation Group conducts hundreds of aircraft movements annually, working with major aircraft lessors, airlines, and operators worldwide. The new podcast offers listeners rare insight into the specialized world of transporting and flight-testing transport-category aircraft — including Boeing and Airbus narrow- and wide-body jets — across six continents.“Most people rarely think about the airlines and aircraft that move passengers around the world beyond airfare and seat comfort,” said Steve Giordano, Managing Partner of Nomadic Aviation Group. “But behind every flight is an entire industry quietly managing the constant evolution of global fleets. This podcast pulls back the curtain on that world.”Each episode features candid discussions and industry guests covering topics such as:• Long-haul aircraft ferry and repositioning operations• Lease transitions and end-of-service logistics• The challenges of operating a complex international aviation business• Airline strategy and global fleet movements• Personal stories from decades in worldwide flight operationsCaptain Bob Allen added, “We’ve spent our careers moving aircraft in some of the most complex operational environments in the world. The podcast allows us to share not just the wild stories and the epic adventures we experience on the road, but the lessons behind them.”The show combines operational insight with industry analysis, offering value to aviation professionals, pilots, lessor executives, and dedicated aviation enthusiasts alike.“Cockpit Casual: The Podcast” is available on major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

Cockpit Casual: The Podcast (Trailer)

