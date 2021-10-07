The Nomadic Aviation Group Takes to the Skies
Allen and Giordano - a duo widely known in the Aviation Industry for their unique skillset: delivering airliners around the world, launch their latest ventureDOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Robert Allen and Steve Giordano have launched the Nomadic Aviation Group, a globally focused operation flying almost every type of heavy-airliner around the world on behalf of airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and maintenance & conversion facilities.
Their latest venture, the Nomadic Aviation Group, a Delaware based LLC (ICAO Callsign OMD “NOMADIC”) will pick up where they left off with Jet Test International LTD; a Bahamas-based transactional flight ops provider where the two serve as Managing Partners. “Jettest” which is now in the process of winding down, was prominently featured in the Dec 1 2020 CNN article “This Global Airline has no passengers, no cargo and only flies one-way”. Because the nature of flying empty Airbus and Boeing airliners around the world on a daily basis is such a unique activity, the partners have also built quite a reputation with would-be adventurers and self professed “avgeeks” on social media. Giordano also has a YouTube video series called “Cockpit Casual”, which is a self-produced docuseries that follows the team on their traveling adventures.
Although Allen and Giordano have quite the following outside of the job, the heavy aircraft delivery industry is a serious business. With a client-base that consists of nearly every major aircraft lessor, the team has delivered over 1,800 aircraft over the last 2 decades into and out of nearly every country on the planet.
“We’re really excited about unveiling the new brand and taking this thing to the next level” said Giordano, who was heading out to fly the first Nomadic-branded trip on October 6th; a Boeing 737-800 from Spokane WA to Brisbane Australia . “The concept of an ‘Aviation Group’ with capabilities that will eventually include ACMI/AOC operations, a beefed-up non-profit side, continuing airworthiness resources, and more regionally focused sub-entities will really give us the edge to better serve our global customers by utilizing local operations teams in different parts of the world.”
When queried about the decision to take on a new brand identity, Allen added, “Our clients know and trust us. They call us (Bob and Steve) because they know that the mission will be accomplished quickly, safely, and without a second thought. It doesn’t matter what logo is on our stationary, it’s the people that matter, and the people at Nomadic are the same tight-nit group they’ve known for decades.”
Nomadic, derives its name from the type of lifestyle the job demands. “We’re literally flying nomads. We go to where the work is; move a plane halfway around the world, then head to another country to do it all over again” said Giordano about the company’s new branding.
