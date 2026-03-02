SynaXG and Eridan Complete Integration and Demonstrate AI-RAN Solution at MWC 2026

Eridan's new 4T4R radio, a high-capacity extension of our Ultra-Clean Signal™ platform designed specifically for the AI-orchestrated era. Eridan develops fully digital 5G radios that combine Ultra-Clean Signal™ quality with unparalleled energy efficiency.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eridan announced that its Ultra-Clean Signal™ radio platform has been integrated into and will be featured in SynaXG’s AI-RAN solution demonstration at MWC Barcelona (Hall 5, Booth 5F21), conducted within the framework of the AI-RAN Alliance Working Group 2, where both Eridan and SynaXG are active contributors to advancing AI-native RAN architectures.SynaXG delivers proprietary full-stack L1, L2 and L3 RAN software optimized for CPU and GPU environments. Its CU/DU software is engineered to operate directly on GPU infrastructure, complementing acceleration with carrier-grade RAN functionality designed for operator deployment.SynaXG and Eridan completed integration of the Eridan radio with SynaXG’s CU/DU across CPU and GPU architectures. Validation showed strong peak throughput and stable RF performance under concurrent AI and 5G workloads, including during dynamic GPU reallocation.At MWC Barcelona, the demonstration will highlight real-time multi-service orchestration in which:● Eridan FR1 radios connect to SynaXG’s CU/DU● FR2 radios operate concurrently● AI applications run simultaneously● GPU compute resources are dynamically reallocated across servicesThis collaboration is built on SynaXG’s commercially structured L1, L2 and L3 RAN stack designed for operator deployment. The demonstration will illustrate how GPU infrastructure, full-stack RAN software, and spectrally-efficient radio architecture operate together in an emerging AI-native base station model.Eridan builds 5G cellular radios that deliver Ultra-Clean Signal™ performance with significantly less power. Based in Sunnyvale, California, Eridan is Powering Wireless AI with spectral and energy-efficient radio technology that enables carrier-grade performance at a fraction of the energy footprint. Eridan.ai About SynaXGSynaXG is a Singapore-based technology company pioneering AI-native radio access networks (AI-RAN). Its unified software platform integrates 5G RAN and AI capabilities on shared commercial hardware, enabling operators, hyperscalers and enterprises to deploy high-performance, energy-efficient, and monetizable AI-driven networks. SynaXG works closely with global ecosystem partners across silicon, cloud, RAN and AI to accelerate the transition toward 5G-Advanced and 6G architectures. For more information, visit www.synaxg.com

