Eridan Introduces 4T4R Radio at MWC, Integrated with NVIDIA AI-RAN

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eridan today introduced its 4T4R radio at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, extending its Ultra-Clean Signal™ architecture into a higher-capacity configuration designed for dense, AI-native environments.The 4T4R platform builds on Eridan’s fully digital direct polar modulation architecture and is designed to support increased throughput with more than double the bandwidth and industry-leading EVM. Initial data reveals significant capacity and coverage benefits: Eridan’s 4T4R radio provides 1Gbit/s three times farther than comparable legacy radios.Rather than increasing transmit power or introducing hardware complexity, the 4T4R design focuses on spectral efficiency at the source, introducing the first 4096-QAM capable outdoor radio. Eridan radio technology continues to push the boundaries of current standards and strives for next generation capacity.“As AI-driven orchestration becomes more central to RAN performance, spectral efficiency at the radio level is critical,” said Eridan President and CEO Omid Tahernia. “The 4T4R platform extends our Ultra-Clean Signal™ technology with higher capacity while maintaining the small form factor and incredibleenergy efficiency.”At MWC, Eridan is highlighting the 4T4R and 2T2R radio products, both displayed with NVIDIA’s DGX Spark system following the successful 2T2R integration with NVIDIA Aerial Testbed in Santa Clara. DGX Spark provides accelerated AI compute, enabling AI-native RAN workloads and real-time orchestration in a compact deployment-ready form factor.“As the industry moves toward AI-RAN commercialization, solutions like Eridan’s O-RUs show how innovation in spectral efficiency can directly translate into deployable business value,” said Soma Velayutham, VP of Telecoms and AI & Telecoms at NVIDIA. “Integrated with NVIDIA AI Aerial and NVIDIA DGX Spark, Eridan’s O-RU helps operators accelerate the journey from lab validation to live, scalable AI-native networks.”The 4T4R radio is designed to operate as a modular unit within distributed MIMO (dMIMO) architectures, enabling coordinated radio behavior across centralized compute platforms. Eridan’s Co-Founder and CTO will participate in a distributed MIMO panel at MWC Barcelona alongside NVIDIA, NTIA, Northeastern University, and Rakuten to discuss commercialization pathways for distributed, AI-orchestrated radio systems.Development of the 4T4R platform has been supported in part through collaborative funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s NTIA, with operator participation including Verizon, Rakuten, and Citymesh.About EridanEridan builds 5G cellular radios that deliver Ultra-Clean Signal™ performance with significantly less power. Based in Sunnyvale, California, Eridan is Powering Wireless AI with spectral and energy-efficient radio technology that enables carrier-grade performance at a fraction of the energy footprint. Eridan.ai

