Social Grant Increases Confirmed in Budget 2026 – Effective April 2026

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA, February 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South African government has confirmed increases to several social grants during the #Budget2026 announcement, effective from 1 April 2026. These increases will provide important financial relief to millions of vulnerable individuals and families across the country.The National Treasury has implemented adjustments to most permanent social grants to help beneficiaries cope with rising living costs and inflation. However, the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant will remain unchanged.New Social Grant Amounts (Effective April 2026)Grant Type / Previous Amount / IncreaseOld Age Grant / R2,315/R85Disability Grant / R2,315 / R85Care Dependency Grant / R2,315 / R85War Veterans Grant / R2,335 / R85Foster Care Grant / R1,250 / R45Child Support Grant R560 / R20Grant-in-Aid R560 / R580 / R20SRD Grant / R370 / No increaseSupporting Millions of South AfricansThese increases will directly benefit millions of grant recipients who depend on social assistance for basic living expenses. The Old Age, Disability, and Care Dependency Grants now increase to R2,400 per month, while the Child Support Grant rises to R580 per month.This news first appeared on statusdate.co.za Beneficiaries do not need to take any action, as the new payment amounts will be applied automatically starting in April 2026.For media enquiries, please contact the relevant government department responsible for social development.

