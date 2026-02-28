Social Grant Increases Confirmed in Budget 2026 – Effective April 2026
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA, February 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South African government has confirmed increases to several social grants during the #Budget2026 announcement, effective from 1 April 2026. These increases will provide important financial relief to millions of vulnerable individuals and families across the country.
The National Treasury has implemented adjustments to most permanent social grants to help beneficiaries cope with rising living costs and inflation. However, the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant will remain unchanged.
New Social Grant Amounts (Effective April 2026)
Grant Type / Previous Amount / Increase
Old Age Grant / R2,315/R85
Disability Grant / R2,315 / R85
Care Dependency Grant / R2,315 / R85
War Veterans Grant / R2,335 / R85
Foster Care Grant / R1,250 / R45
Child Support Grant R560 / R20
Grant-in-Aid R560 / R580 / R20
SRD Grant / R370 / No increase
Supporting Millions of South Africans
These increases will directly benefit millions of grant recipients who depend on social assistance for basic living expenses. The Old Age, Disability, and Care Dependency Grants now increase to R2,400 per month, while the Child Support Grant rises to R580 per month.
This news first appeared on statusdate.co.za.
Beneficiaries do not need to take any action, as the new payment amounts will be applied automatically starting in April 2026.
For media enquiries, please contact the relevant government department responsible for social development.
Mr Lungelo Mkamba
SANews
