49s Lottery Introduces Brunchtime and Drivetime Draws, Expanding Daily 6/49 Schedule

PRETORIA, PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 49s Lottery has expanded its long-established daily 6/49 draw schedule with the introduction of two additional draws, Brunchtime and Drivetime, increasing the total number of daily draws from two to four.The expansion builds on the existing Lunchtime and Teatime draws and reflects growing demand for more frequent draw opportunities across multiple international markets where 49s results are followed.**Updated Daily Draw Schedule (UK Time)With the launch of the new draws, the full daily schedule is now:Brunchtime — 11:49Lunchtime — 12:49Drivetime — 16:49Teatime — 17:49Each draw uses the established 6/49 format, in which six main numbers and a bonus ball are drawn from a pool of 49 numbers. Results are generated independently for each draw.**Access for South African Players and AudiencesDue to strong historical interest in 49s results within South Africa, draw information is commonly followed in South African Standard Time (SAST) rather than UK time.To support this audience, a dedicated independent results website Lunchtime Results , provides South African users with:Draw updates displayed in South African local timeDaily result summaries tailored to the South African audienceSeparate result pages for the newly launched draws:The site operates as an informational results and updates platform and is intended to help South African users track draw outcomes conveniently across all four daily draws.International Reach and Market ContextThe 49s draw format has been followed internationally for many years, particularly in regions where frequent-draw lottery formats are popular. The addition of Brunchtime and Drivetime extends the game’s daily cadence and aligns draw times more closely with varied player routines across time zones.The new schedule also reduces gaps between draws, offering more consistent coverage from late morning through early evening in UK time, with corresponding afternoon and evening accessibility in South Africa.About 49s Lottery49s Lottery is a long-running daily numbers draw based on the 6/49 format. Known for its frequent draws and straightforward structure, the game continues to evolve through schedule expansion while maintaining the same core draw mechanics across all daily editions.

