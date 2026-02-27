Senate Bill 1199 Printer's Number 1471

PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - hereafter organized or incorporated by any other state or by the

United States or any foreign government, and doing business in

this Commonwealth, and every copartnership, person or persons

owing, operating or leasing to or from another corporation,

company, association, joint-stock association, limited

partnership, copartnership, person or persons, any pipeline,

conduit, steamboat, canal, slack water navigation, or other

device for the transportation of freight, passengers, baggage,

or oil, except motor vehicles and railroads, and every limited

partnership, association, joint-stock association, corporation

or company engaged in, or hereinafter engaged in, the

transportation of freight or oil within this State, and every

telephone company, telegraph company or provider of mobile

telecommunications services now or hereafter incorporated or

organized by or under any law of this Commonwealth, or now or

hereafter organized or incorporated by any other state or by the

United States or any foreign government and doing business in

this Commonwealth, and every limited partnership, association,

joint-stock association, copartnership, person or persons,

engaged in telephone or telegraph business or providing mobile

telecommunications services in this Commonwealth, and every

limited partnership, association, joint-stock association,

corporation or company providing digital advertising services in

this Commonwealth, shall pay to the State Treasurer, through the

Department of Revenue, a tax of forty-five mills with a surtax

equal to five mills upon each dollar of the gross receipts of

the corporation, company or association, limited partnership,

joint-stock association, copartnership, person or persons

received from:

(1) passengers, baggage, oil and freight transported wholly

