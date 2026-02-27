Senate Bill 1199 Printer's Number 1471
PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - hereafter organized or incorporated by any other state or by the
United States or any foreign government, and doing business in
this Commonwealth, and every copartnership, person or persons
owing, operating or leasing to or from another corporation,
company, association, joint-stock association, limited
partnership, copartnership, person or persons, any pipeline,
conduit, steamboat, canal, slack water navigation, or other
device for the transportation of freight, passengers, baggage,
or oil, except motor vehicles and railroads, and every limited
partnership, association, joint-stock association, corporation
or company engaged in, or hereinafter engaged in, the
transportation of freight or oil within this State, and every
telephone company, telegraph company or provider of mobile
telecommunications services now or hereafter incorporated or
organized by or under any law of this Commonwealth, or now or
hereafter organized or incorporated by any other state or by the
United States or any foreign government and doing business in
this Commonwealth, and every limited partnership, association,
joint-stock association, copartnership, person or persons,
engaged in telephone or telegraph business or providing mobile
telecommunications services in this Commonwealth, and every
limited partnership, association, joint-stock association,
corporation or company providing digital advertising services in
this Commonwealth, shall pay to the State Treasurer, through the
Department of Revenue, a tax of forty-five mills with a surtax
equal to five mills upon each dollar of the gross receipts of
the corporation, company or association, limited partnership,
joint-stock association, copartnership, person or persons
received from:
(1) passengers, baggage, oil and freight transported wholly
20260SB1199PN1471 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.