Senate Resolution 233 Printer's Number 1472
PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1472
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
233
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, BROWN, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE,
BROOKS, VOGEL, COLEMAN, J. WARD, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, FONTANA,
MASTRIANO, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, CULVER, FLYNN,
HUTCHINSON, SCHWANK AND MARTIN, FEBRUARY 27, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 27, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing March 21, 2026, as "World Down Syndrome Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, According to the World Health Organization, Down
syndrome is a genetic condition that occurs in approximately 1
in 1,100 live births worldwide; and
WHEREAS, According to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, Down syndrome occurs in approximately 1 in 700 live
births in the United States; and
WHEREAS, It is difficult to determine the number of
individuals currently living with Down syndrome worldwide,
however, some sources estimate the number to be more than 6
million; and
WHEREAS, The most common form of Down syndrome, trisomy 21,
is due to an error in cell division just prior to or during
conception, with the 21st chromosome dividing in three instead
of two, resulting in a person being born with 47 instead of 46
chromosomes in each cell; and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.