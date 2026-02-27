Submit Release
Senate Resolution 233 Printer's Number 1472

PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1472

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

233

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, BROWN, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE,

BROOKS, VOGEL, COLEMAN, J. WARD, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, FONTANA,

MASTRIANO, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, CULVER, FLYNN,

HUTCHINSON, SCHWANK AND MARTIN, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing March 21, 2026, as "World Down Syndrome Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, According to the World Health Organization, Down

syndrome is a genetic condition that occurs in approximately 1

in 1,100 live births worldwide; and

WHEREAS, According to the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention, Down syndrome occurs in approximately 1 in 700 live

births in the United States; and

WHEREAS, It is difficult to determine the number of

individuals currently living with Down syndrome worldwide,

however, some sources estimate the number to be more than 6

million; and

WHEREAS, The most common form of Down syndrome, trisomy 21,

is due to an error in cell division just prior to or during

conception, with the 21st chromosome dividing in three instead

of two, resulting in a person being born with 47 instead of 46

chromosomes in each cell; and

