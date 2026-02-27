Senate Resolution 232 Printer's Number 1474
PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1474
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
232
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, BAKER, PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL, MARTIN,
CULVER, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, TARTAGLIONE, BROWN, SANTARSIERO AND
CAPPELLETTI, FEBRUARY 27, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 27, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of March 8 through 14, 2026, as "Pulmonary
Rehabilitation Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The American Association of Cardiovascular and
Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) is observing "National
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week" from March 8 through 14 with the
theme, "Inhale Confidence, Exhale Limits"; and
WHEREAS, Pulmonary disease is the third leading cause of
death in our nation and the fifth leading cause of death in this
Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Pulmonary rehabilitation plays an integral role in
improving the quality of life and overall well-being of
individuals who have chronic respiratory disease; and
WHEREAS, Observation of AACVPR's "National Pulmonary
Rehabilitation Week" calls special attention to the
professionals who promote the dissemination of information about
pulmonary disease, its prevention and rehabilitation; and
WHEREAS, The dedicated pulmonary specialists of this
