Senate Resolution 232 Printer's Number 1474

PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1474

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

232

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, BAKER, PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL, MARTIN,

CULVER, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, TARTAGLIONE, BROWN, SANTARSIERO AND

CAPPELLETTI, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of March 8 through 14, 2026, as "Pulmonary

Rehabilitation Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The American Association of Cardiovascular and

Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) is observing "National

Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week" from March 8 through 14 with the

theme, "Inhale Confidence, Exhale Limits"; and

WHEREAS, Pulmonary disease is the third leading cause of

death in our nation and the fifth leading cause of death in this

Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Pulmonary rehabilitation plays an integral role in

improving the quality of life and overall well-being of

individuals who have chronic respiratory disease; and

WHEREAS, Observation of AACVPR's "National Pulmonary

Rehabilitation Week" calls special attention to the

professionals who promote the dissemination of information about

pulmonary disease, its prevention and rehabilitation; and

WHEREAS, The dedicated pulmonary specialists of this

