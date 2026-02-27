Senate Bill 1200 Printer's Number 1473
PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1473
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1200
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, FONTANA, VOGEL, DUSH AND CULVER,
FEBRUARY 27, 2026
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 27, 2026
AN ACT
Designating the apple as the official fruit of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Legislative findings.
The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:
(1) Apples are grown in all 67 counties within this
Commonwealth.
(2) Pennsylvania is the country's fourth largest
producer of fresh apples and processed apple products.
(3) According to the 2022 Agricultural Census, there are
more than 25,000 acres of apple orchards in this
Commonwealth.
(4) According to the Pennsylvania Department of
Agriculture, for the last 10 years, the average amount of
apples harvested for production in this Commonwealth is
between 400 million and 600 million pounds.
(5) There are many varieties of apples found across this
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
