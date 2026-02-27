Submit Release
Senate Bill 1200 Printer's Number 1473

PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1473

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1200

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, FONTANA, VOGEL, DUSH AND CULVER,

FEBRUARY 27, 2026

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

AN ACT

Designating the apple as the official fruit of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Legislative findings.

The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:

(1) Apples are grown in all 67 counties within this

Commonwealth.

(2) Pennsylvania is the country's fourth largest

producer of fresh apples and processed apple products.

(3) According to the 2022 Agricultural Census, there are

more than 25,000 acres of apple orchards in this

Commonwealth.

(4) According to the Pennsylvania Department of

Agriculture, for the last 10 years, the average amount of

apples harvested for production in this Commonwealth is

between 400 million and 600 million pounds.

(5) There are many varieties of apples found across this

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

