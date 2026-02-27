Senate Bill 1202 Printer's Number 1476
PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Acquirer bank." A member of a payment card network that
contracts with a merchant for the settlement of electronic
payment transactions. The contract may be directly with a
merchant or indirectly through a processor to process electronic
payment transactions.
"Consumer." A person who has been issued a credit card or
debit card or who purchases goods or services using an
electronic payment transaction or another method of payment.
"Credit card." A card, plate, coupon book or other credit
device existing for the purpose of obtaining money, property,
labor or services on credit.
"Debit card." A card or other payment code or device issued
or approved for use through a payment card network to debit an
asset account, notwithstanding the purpose for which the account
is established and whether authorization is based on signature,
personal identification number or other means. The term includes
a general-use prepaid card, as defined in 15 U.S.C. § 1693l-1
(relating to general-use prepaid cards, gift certificates, and
store gift cards). The term does not include a paper check.
"Electronic payment transaction." A transaction in which a
person uses a debit card, credit card or other payment code or
device, issued or approved through a payment card network to
debit a deposit account or use a line of credit, whether
authorization is based on a signature, personal identification
number or other means.
"Fee schedule." A schedule, list, table, chart or similar
document or agreement, whether publicly disclosed or not, that
provides or fixes the amount, or the formula for determining the
amount, of one or more fee rates.
