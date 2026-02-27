Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,223 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,831 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1202 Printer's Number 1476

PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Acquirer bank." A member of a payment card network that

contracts with a merchant for the settlement of electronic

payment transactions. The contract may be directly with a

merchant or indirectly through a processor to process electronic

payment transactions.

"Consumer." A person who has been issued a credit card or

debit card or who purchases goods or services using an

electronic payment transaction or another method of payment.

"Credit card." A card, plate, coupon book or other credit

device existing for the purpose of obtaining money, property,

labor or services on credit.

"Debit card." A card or other payment code or device issued

or approved for use through a payment card network to debit an

asset account, notwithstanding the purpose for which the account

is established and whether authorization is based on signature,

personal identification number or other means. The term includes

a general-use prepaid card, as defined in 15 U.S.C. § 1693l-1

(relating to general-use prepaid cards, gift certificates, and

store gift cards). The term does not include a paper check.

"Electronic payment transaction." A transaction in which a

person uses a debit card, credit card or other payment code or

device, issued or approved through a payment card network to

debit a deposit account or use a line of credit, whether

authorization is based on a signature, personal identification

number or other means.

"Fee schedule." A schedule, list, table, chart or similar

document or agreement, whether publicly disclosed or not, that

provides or fixes the amount, or the formula for determining the

amount, of one or more fee rates.

20260SB1202PN1476 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1202 Printer's Number 1476

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.