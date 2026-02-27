Senate Bill 1197 Printer's Number 1477
PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - (2) giving health care treatment instructions to
your health care agent or health care provider.
An advance health care directive is a written set of
instructions expressing your wishes for medical treatment.
NOTICE ABOUT ANATOMICAL DONATION
This document may also contain directions regarding
whether you wish to donate an organ, tissue or eyes. Under
Pennsylvania law, donating a part of the body for
transplantation or research is a voluntary act. You do not
have to donate an organ, tissue, eye or other part of the
body. However, it is important that you make your wishes
about anatomical donation known, just as it is important to
make your choices about end-of-life care known.
Surgeons have made great strides in the field of organ
donation and can now transplant hands, facial tissue and
limbs. A hand, facial tissue and a limb are examples of what
is known as a vascularized composite allograft. Under
Pennsylvania law, explicit and specific consent to donate
hands, facial tissue, limbs or other vascularized composite
allografts must be given. You may use this document to make
clear your wish to donate or not to donate hands, facial
tissue or limbs.
Under Pennsylvania law, the organ donor designation on
the driver's license authorizes the individual to donate what
we traditionally think of as organs (heart, lung, liver,
kidney) and tissue and does not authorize the individual to
donate hands, facial tissue, limbs or other vascularized
composite allografts.
Detailed information about anatomical donation, including
the procedure used to recover organs, tissues and eyes, can
