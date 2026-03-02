Independent Developers Launch Ad-Free Image Converter Pic-Convert.com

Pic-Convert: Clean, ad-free image converter by two friends. Fast, 100% free, and updated weekly. Supports RAW (Canon, Nikon, Sony) and all major image formats.

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pic-Convert.com has launched a browser-based image converter designed to prioritize speed, simplicity, and usability. The platform was created as an alternative to complex tools that often include advertising, pop-ups, and subscription requirements.The service operates entirely online, requires no user registration, and is available free of charge. The project focuses on providing a straightforward solution for converting image files across multiple formats, making it a reliable image converter for general digital workflows.Development is ongoing, with weekly updates ensuring performance remains fast and responsive. While the platform supports standard image format conversions, it is particularly effective as an image converter for RAW formats . This feature enables photographers and content creators to process professional camera files directly in the browser.The platform natively supports RAW files from major camera manufacturers:Canon (CR2, CR3) and Nikon (NEF)Sony (ARW, SR2, SRF) and Fujifilm (RAF)Panasonic Lumix (RW2), Olympus (ORF), and Pentax (PEF)This makes Pic-Convert.com an efficient solution for converting high-resolution images without requiring dedicated desktop software. The interface is minimal and optimized to reduce steps, ensuring quick conversion of files intended for web publishing and digital distribution.Security and privacy considerations are incorporated, with file handling designed to minimize unnecessary data retention. The platform is optimized for modern web environments, ensuring accessibility across devices and browsers.Pic-Convert.com provides a reliable, accessible, and ad-free online image converter experience for users seeking simplicity without compromising performance.

