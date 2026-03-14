JobLand AI Revolutionizes the US Job Search with Fully Automated Application Platform

New AI-driven service automates 24/7 job applications, bypasses ATS filters, and connects candidates with high-paying remote roles across the United States.

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobLand AI https://joblandai.com/ ) has officially announced the launch of its innovative platform designed to automate the most grueling parts of the modern job search. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, the service helps candidates match with top-tier roles and apply instantly.JobLand AI stands out by offering a "hands-off" approach to career growth: its algorithms scan the US market 24/7, tailor resumes to bypass ATS (Applicant Tracking Systems), and submit applications while the user sleeps.The platform currently features thousands of active listings across high-demand sectors, including: High-Paying Jobs with No Experience : Curated roles in Tech Sales, UX Design, and Data Analytics starting from $50,000 to $100,000+. Customer Service Jobs & Remote Roles: A wide selection of work-from-home opportunities with industry leaders like Amazon, Liveops, and Concentrix."The traditional job search is broken," says the JobLand AI team. "We’ve fixed it by automating the volume. Our users see a 3x increase in interview invites within their first two weeks."By focusing on "skills-first" hiring and rapid automation, JobLand AI is redefining how professionals navigate the 2026 labor market.

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