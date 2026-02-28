Līhuʻe Airport optimization plan public meetings

Main, News Posted on Feb 27, 2026 in Airports News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will conduct a series of public meetings to provide the community with information about the Līhuʻe Airport Optimization Plan (LAOP) and to offer an opportunity for public input.

As the only commercial service airport on Kauaʻi, Līhuʻe Airport plays a critical role in supporting residents, visitors, cargo and emergency services. Based on previous feedback received and earlier studies, HDOT launched the Līhuʻe Airport Optimization Plan to take a more focused and direct approach to addressing current airport challenges.

The purpose of the LAOP is to optimize existing airport facilities to improve safety, enhance operational efficiency and environmental sustainability, as well as to improve passenger experience, while remaining responsive to community values and concerns.

Community members are invited to attend any of the following meetings to learn more about the project’s goals and objectives — and to provide input on proposed improvements. The same information will be presented at each meeting. A recording of the presentation and the meeting materials will be posted at the project website: www.lihoptimizationplan.com. There will also be an online comment collector so that those who cannot attend in person will still be able to share their manaʻo!

PUBLIC MEETING SCHEDULE

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Kīlauea Elementary School Cafeteria

2440 Kolo Rd., Kīlauea

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

12:00 – 1:30 p.m. County Planning Commission Hearing Room

4444 Rice St., Līhu‘e

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Mahelona Hospital Auditorium

4800 Kawaihau Rd., Kapa‘a

Thursday, March 5, 2026

6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Kōloa Neighborhood Center

3461B Weliweli Rd., Kōloa

Requests for project information should be sent to Ms. Traci Lum, HDOT Airports Project Manager, 400 Rodgers Blvd., Suite 700, Honolulu, HI 96819-1880; by phone: 808-838-8817; or via email: [email protected].

Anyone requiring an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for non-English speaking persons, is asked to contact Traci Lum as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible have a greater likelihood of being fulfilled. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats.

# # #

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]