*UPDATE* St. Johnsbury Barracks / Three Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A4001655
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: February 25, 2026, at approximately 0851 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 S
TOWN: Thetford
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM82.4
WEATHER: Cloudy, snowfall
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, partial snow cover
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ronin Moulton
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious, Non-Life Threating
HOSPITAL: DHMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Angela Pero
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT
PASSENGER: Cameron Jarvis
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: International
VEHICLE MODEL: Plow Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate rear damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Brynna Riley
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VHEICLE MODEL: Compass
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: None
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On February 25, 2026, at approximately 0851 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported two vehicle crash on Interstate 91 S MM82.4. Initial reports were that a truck struck a State of Vermont Agency of Transportation plow truck.
Troopers arrived in scene and determined a 2017 International Plow Truck was plowing snow in the passing lane when a 2009 Ford F150 rear ended it. The operator, Ronin Moulton, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment. The plow truck was operated by AOT member Angela Pero and Cameron Jarvis from AOT was the passenger. Pero and Jarvis were evaluated by EMS roadside. A third vehicle exited the roadway to avoid the collision but suffered no damage.
Troopers also issued a VCVC to a passing motorist who was recording the crash scene on their phone while passing the scene. Motorists are reminded to slow down and to not use portable electronic devices when approaching stopped emergency vehicles.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by members of the Thetford Fire Department, Upper Valley Ambulance and the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
This crash remains under investigation. An updated press release will be issued at a later time.
***UPDATE***
On February 27, 2026, Troopers met with Moulton and issued him a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer to the charge of DUI#1 and Negligent Operation. Moulton was also issued a VCVC for not having liability insurance. Additional paperwork was also issued for offenses related to underage drinking. Moulton will appear on April 29, 2026, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges.
