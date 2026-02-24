LuminosAI Unveils Industry’s First Fully Automated AI Governance Platform Focused on Legal Risk for GenAI and Agentic AI

AI Governance Simplified

LuminosAI Secures New Funding and Adds Lighthouse Capabilities to AI Governance Platform

Lighthouse automatically generates simple, readable documention giving AI governance teams a detailed overview of potential liabilities so they can pinpoint AI legal risks in less time.” — Andrew Burt, CEO and Co-founder LuminosAI

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LuminosAI , the leading AI governance platform focused on legal risk, today announced LuminosAI Lighthouse, the first automated GenAI and Agentic AI testing platform solely focused on detecting AI liabilities. Lighthouse provides legal teams with a 360 degree view into a GenAI or Agentic AI system’s risk, generating a single automated document with all the information they need to know to make decisions quickly. The LuminosAI platform helps AI risk teams scale by automatically assessing AI systems for both legal and technical risks - helping companies make fast, confident decisions about the most complex AI systems and liabilities. From classical to generative and agentic AI, LuminosAI helps you ensure your AI systems are defensible and free of legal risk.Today’s new release of Lighthouse is the culmination of LuminosAI's decades of experience as legal and data science experts, enabling legal review for new Generative AI and Agentic AI that scales with the speed of AI adoption.“We have worked with countless companies that are rushing to adopt Generative and Agentic AI systems, and have seen first-hand how legal and AI governance teams are struggling to determine where legal risks arise and how to address them,” said Andrew Burt, CEO and Co-founder of LuminosAI. “Lighthouse will, for the first time, provide a clear and understandable ‘heat map’ for these AI systems, giving AI governance teams a detailed overview of potential liabilities so they can pinpoint any risks. What’s so exciting is that Lighthouse provides this information in a simple, easy to read automatically generated document that does not require asking for time or explanations from technical teams.”The new Lighthouse capabilities enable AI governance teams to build “constitutions,” a set of rules tailored to specific legal risks such as the EU AI Act, the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, data protection regulations, unfair or deceptive acts and practices, and many more. Lighthouse then automatically tests the AI for compliance with each rule. Lighthouse generates simple, digestible documentation and explanations to support governance teams and identify legal risks, turning a qualitative process into a quantitative risk assessment and speeding up the process of AI reviews. LuminosAI early beta customers have used Lighthouse to reduce time-to-approval for AI systems from weeks to minutes, with Lighthouse identifying potential risks in customer-facing chatbots, internal productivity tools, and more.LuminosAI also announced a new round of funding led by M13, with participation from Bloomberg Beta, Hawktail, AME Cloud Ventures, Crosscourt, Octave, Great Oaks, Fundrise, and others. The funding will support enterprise expansion as demand for AI governance tooling accelerates."From my experience as GC at high-growth startups, the gap between AI innovation and legal compliance is where companies get stuck," said Win Chevapravatdumrong, M13 Partner and LuminosAI board member. “LuminosAI is the only platform purpose-built to close that gap and automate AI risk approval at enterprise scale, and Andrew's credibility in this space is unmatched. We led this funding round because we believe LuminosAI will define the category and are excited to back the team building it."“We are thrilled to be adding more top-tier investors to our team, and couldn’t be more excited for M13 to be leading this round,” said Burt. “One of the things that stood out to me about M13 is their commitment to our mission, which is to ensure that AI is safe and compliant. To do this, our customers need a tool that allows them to scale their AI oversight. Like LuminosAI, M13’s partners are lawyers themselves, which means they share our customers' experience, bringing a ton of value to our vision and growth plans.”About UsLuminosAI is a leader in AI governance that provides an easy to use and automated platform focused on AI legal risks. Our unique solution empowers data science and legal teams to meet the needs of the business quickly, speeding up the AI legal review process from weeks to minutes. With Lighthouse, the LuminosAI platform can assess Generative AI and Agentic AI for any legal risk automatically. LuminosAI, based in Washington D.C., was founded in 2023 by lawyers and technologists with deep roots in AI risk and governance.Visit www.luminos.ai to learn more and sign up to see it in action.

Lighthouse Quickly Identifies AI Legal Risk

