The Respectful Divorce Podcast Features Denton Collaborative Divorce Attorney

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denton Divorce Attorney Marci Martinez was recently a featured guest on The Respectful Divorce podcast highlighting the value of Collaborative Divorce and the upcoming Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast talks with divorce professionals from around the country to explore different divorce options for people facing the reality of divorce.As part of the podcast, Martinez discussed the divorce process and the advantages of Collaborative Divorce. “Divorce is difficult and it can be confusing. A lot of emotions are involved. So, it can be very stressful, and people need to be very informed as they go through the process," said Marcy Martinez. In a Collaborative Divorce, couples settle outside of court with the help of a team of divorce professionals that advise couples during every stage of the process. “We meet collaboratively with a mental health professional, a financial professional, and the other party in both joint meetings and offline meetings to find ways to resolve their case without going to court."From March 1st to 8th, Collaborative Divorce professionals in Denton County are offering free 30 minute virtual consultations during Divorce With Respect Week. Anyone interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional during Divorce With Respect Week can visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with Marci Martinez of other participating Collaborative Divorce professionals with a professional near them.To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, visit our Podbean or watch it on Youtube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.