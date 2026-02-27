Update No. 1: Williston Barracks / Fatal crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A1010081

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow

STATION: VSP Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 5:22 p.m. Dec. 17, 2025

STREET: Interstate 89 South

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 72.6 (Bolton)

WEATHER: Clear, darkness

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Timothy Wooster

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive Front End Damage, Totaled

INJURIES: Serious non-life-threatening Injuries

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Hailey Westcot

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: Sportage

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive, Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Douglas Bailey

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Cascadia

VEHICLE MODEL: Freightliner

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy Front End Damage

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The Vermont State Police has continued to investigate a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash that occurred Dec. 17, 2025, on Interstate 89 in Bolton and resulted in the death of one motorist.

State police determined that the wrong-way driver, 45-year-old Timothy Wooster of Jericho, had been traveling north in the southbound lanes for about 1.5 miles before colliding head-on with a southbound vehicle driven by 21-year-old Hailey Westcot of Northfield, who died at the scene.

As a result of VSP’s investigation, on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, troopers issued Wooster a citation through his attorney for the following charges:

Second-degree murder.

Grossly negligent operation with death resulting.

Aggravated assault — 12 counts.

Reckless endangerment — 12 counts.

Wooster was ordered to appear for arraignment at 10:30 a.m. March 12, 2026, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.

No additional details are currently available. The affidavits of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Wooster’s arraignment. Members of the news media should call the court clerk’s office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Initial news release, 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2026***

At about 5:22 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, the Vermont State Police responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 89. Reports indicated a vehicle was travelling northbound in the southbound lane in the area of mile marker 71, in the town of Bolton. As troopers were responding, dispatchers received reports of a multi-vehicle crash on the interstate.

Investigation revealed Vehicle #1 was travelling northbound when it crossed the median into the southbound lane. Vehicle #1 continued driving north in the southbound lane until colliding head-on with Vehicle #2. Vehicle #3 was travelling southbound in the travel lane when the head-on collision happened ahead, and Vehicle #3 collided with Vehicle #2, causing a roll-over and further damage.

Operator #1 was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center to be treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Operator #2 was pronounced deceased at the scene and subsequently transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington.

Operator #3 was evaluated on scene and did not report any injuries.

The Vermont State Police was assisted by Williston Police Department, DMV Enforcement & Safety, the Williston Fire Department, Bolton Rescue, and Richmond Fire & Rescue.

Operator #1, Timothy Wooster, was cited on a charge of Grossly Negligent Operation with Death Resulting. Further charges will be determined upon continued investigation of the incident.

This investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Shawn Morrow at the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111. Anonymous tips can be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: n/a

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in Burlington

COURT DATE/TIME: 10:30 a.m. March 12, 2026