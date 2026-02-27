Update No. 1: Williston Barracks / Fatal crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A1010081
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow
STATION: VSP Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 5:22 p.m. Dec. 17, 2025
STREET: Interstate 89 South
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 72.6 (Bolton)
WEATHER: Clear, darkness
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Timothy Wooster
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive Front End Damage, Totaled
INJURIES: Serious non-life-threatening Injuries
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Hailey Westcot
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Kia
VEHICLE MODEL: Sportage
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive, Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Douglas Bailey
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Cascadia
VEHICLE MODEL: Freightliner
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy Front End Damage
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
The Vermont State Police has continued to investigate a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash that occurred Dec. 17, 2025, on Interstate 89 in Bolton and resulted in the death of one motorist.
State police determined that the wrong-way driver, 45-year-old Timothy Wooster of Jericho, had been traveling north in the southbound lanes for about 1.5 miles before colliding head-on with a southbound vehicle driven by 21-year-old Hailey Westcot of Northfield, who died at the scene.
As a result of VSP’s investigation, on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, troopers issued Wooster a citation through his attorney for the following charges:
- Second-degree murder.
- Grossly negligent operation with death resulting.
- Aggravated assault — 12 counts.
- Reckless endangerment — 12 counts.
Wooster was ordered to appear for arraignment at 10:30 a.m. March 12, 2026, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.
No additional details are currently available. The affidavits of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Wooster’s arraignment. Members of the news media should call the court clerk’s office to confirm details of the hearing.
***Initial news release, 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2026***
At about 5:22 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, the Vermont State Police responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 89. Reports indicated a vehicle was travelling northbound in the southbound lane in the area of mile marker 71, in the town of Bolton. As troopers were responding, dispatchers received reports of a multi-vehicle crash on the interstate.
Investigation revealed Vehicle #1 was travelling northbound when it crossed the median into the southbound lane. Vehicle #1 continued driving north in the southbound lane until colliding head-on with Vehicle #2. Vehicle #3 was travelling southbound in the travel lane when the head-on collision happened ahead, and Vehicle #3 collided with Vehicle #2, causing a roll-over and further damage.
Operator #1 was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center to be treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
Operator #2 was pronounced deceased at the scene and subsequently transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington.
Operator #3 was evaluated on scene and did not report any injuries.
The Vermont State Police was assisted by Williston Police Department, DMV Enforcement & Safety, the Williston Fire Department, Bolton Rescue, and Richmond Fire & Rescue.
Operator #1, Timothy Wooster, was cited on a charge of Grossly Negligent Operation with Death Resulting. Further charges will be determined upon continued investigation of the incident.
This investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Shawn Morrow at the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111. Anonymous tips can be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in Burlington
COURT DATE/TIME: 10:30 a.m. March 12, 2026
