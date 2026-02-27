February 27, 2026 Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

CHINATOWN

Chinese New Year Lion Dance – Sunday, March 1, 2026

The annual Chinese New Year Celebration will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2026 and it will include a Lion Dance. For safety and accessibility purposes related to the event, certain streets will have parking restrictions placed upon them for the event’s duration.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Beach Street - Both sides, from Hudson Street to Washington Street

Harrison Avenue - Both sides, from Essex Street to Kneeland Street

Hudson Street - Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street

Oxford Street - Both sides, from Beach Street to Essex Street

Tyler Street - Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

SOUTH BOSTON

Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Road Race - Sunday, March 15, 2026

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026 along the “historical” route but traveling in the reverse direction, using East Sixth Street instead of East Fifth Street. The route will be Dorchester Street to Telegraph Street to Thomas Park (southerly arm), to G Street, to East Sixth Street, to K Street to East Fourth Street to P Street to East Broadway to West Broadway. The streets listed here will be closed to through-traffic for the duration of the event.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets: