Premier Promotes Critical Minerals Opportunities to Developers, Investors

CANADA, February 27 - Premier Tim Houston is attending the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference from March 1 to 3 in Toronto.

The major international mining conference will connect developers and investors directly with decision-makers from Nova Scotia to discuss critical mineral opportunities.

“Critical minerals are something the world needs – for clean energy, food production, defence, healthcare and much more,” said Premier Houston. “I look forward to continuing discussions about how our province can provide solutions and be a reliable, ethical, sustainable source for materials that are in high demand globally.”

While in Toronto, the Premier is scheduled to make an announcement with Tim Hodgson, federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. He will also meet with Tjorven Bellmann, the German Ambassador to Canada, to discuss economic co-operation and attend the federal, provincial and territorial energy and mines ministers’ conference. Nova Scotia is growing the economy by harnessing natural resources.

Last summer, the Goldboro gold mine in Guysborough County received industrial approval and a Crown land lease; the mine is expected to create more than 700 jobs and boost the province’s gross domestic product (GDP) by $2.1 billion.

Quick Facts:

mineral exploration brings $35 to $50 million per year to Nova Scotia communities

the 2026-27 budget includes $300,000 to support growth in Nova Scotia’s mining industry and $1.5 million for Invest Nova Scotia to drive more GDP growth in six priority sectors, including forestry and mining

Nova Scotia launched its critical minerals strategy in 2024 and updated it last year; it lists 20 critical minerals and four strategic minerals

the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference attracts 130 mining companies and more than 30,000 delegates each year

mission delegates include Premier Houston; Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff and General Counsel, Premier’s Office; and senior staff with the Department of Natural Resources and Invest Nova Scotia

