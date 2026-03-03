U.S.VETS Expands Veteran Services in Washington, D.C.

New Veterans Connection Hub brings help under one roof, fostering camaraderie, well-being

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S.VETS Washington, D.C., a nonprofit housing and service provider for homeless and at-risk veterans and their families, today announced the opening of a new Veterans Connection Hub in the District’s central business district. The hub will provide prevention-focused services designed to stop veteran homelessness before it starts.Located at 1575 I St. NW, the new hub opens amid a long-term decline in the number of unhoused veterans across the region and a shifting landscape of need among veterans and their families—one that increasingly calls for upstream, community-based support.Launched in collaboration with Brighton Marine, the Washington, D.C., hub opened with support from Fox Corporation, which contributed $2 million toward Veterans Connection Hub expansions nationwide. The hub brings together proven programs U.S.VETS has piloted across the country. Supportive services are designed to foster stability for veterans who struggle to adjust to civilian life or lack the resources to rebuild their futures, including:• Employment assistance through the Career Development Initiative with tailored resume workshops and job placement.• Mental health care and suicide prevention through Outside the Wire community-based services, specialized support for women veterans through Women Vets on Point and resources funded by the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Grant Program.• Housing assistance through a master-lease program in partnership with cities and landlords, Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) and rapid re-housing to prevent evictions and provide rental support.• Ongoing supportive services, including aftercare support and peer support.“We’re in the heart of the nation’s capital—just blocks from the White House—planting our flag and welcoming veterans to come inside, connect with one another and regain a sense of camaraderie, stability and purpose,” said Quandrea Patterson, executive director of U.S.VETS Washington, D.C. and a retired Marine staff sergeant. “By establishing a centralized and welcoming location, we’re ensuring veterans and their families can access the resources they need so they never have to face the trauma of homelessness.”Additional support for the Washington, D.C. Veterans Connection Hub prevention programs was provided by The Boeing Company, Call of Duty Endowment, The Home Depot Foundation, Northrop Grumman Corporation and Wounded Warrior Project.While coordinated regional efforts have significantly reduced veteran homelessness since 2020—with the number of unhoused veterans dropping by nearly half over the past decade—affordable housing remains scarce. Washington, D.C. faces a shortage of more than 33,000 affordable homes for extremely low-income renter households, defined as those earning at or below 30% of the area median income, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. These households are often severely cost-burdened and lack sufficient income to cover rent and utilities.In response, U.S.VETS Washington, D.C., which has operated transitional housing in the District for more than 20 years, is renovating its property at 152 Wayne Pl. SE. The site will provide affordable housing for low-income veterans in a supportive community focused on long-term housing stability. Services will include aftercare follow-up, income and benefits assistance, case management, career and mental health services, financial counseling and peer support.ABOUT U.S.VETSU.S.VETS is the largest nonprofit with boots on the ground combating America’s veteran homelessness crisis head-on. Our holistic approach delivers intervention and prevention services—including housing, mental health, career and supportive services—helping more than 20,000 veterans and their families each year. With residential and service sites nationwide, U.S.VETS is on mission to prevent and end veteran homelessness so no veteran sleeps on the streets they once defended.ABOUT BRIGHTON MARINEBrighton Marine is a nonprofit social enterprise delivering coordinated healthcare and housing services to veterans and military families across Southern New England.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.