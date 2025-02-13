Longtime U.S.VETS Leader, U.S. Marine Darryl Vincent Becomes President and CEO

Darryl Vincent, President and CEO, U.S.VETS

Vision prioritizes veteran homelessness prevention and seamless pathways to stable homes, careers

Serving this country should not be a reason to become homeless. Working with our partners, we can make sure every veteran doesn’t have just housing, but a home.” — Darryl Vincent

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Darryl J. Vincent, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, has begun his tenure as the new president and chief executive officer of U.S.VETS, succeeding Stephen J. Peck at the helm of the nation’s largest nonprofit dedicated to preventing and ending veteran homelessness As U.S.VETS chief operating officer since 2012 and president and COO since last year, Vincent has overseen preventative care in therapeutic communities, which have steadily grown to empower veterans to lead stable, independent lives with dignity. Since starting at U.S.VETS in 2003, Vincent has expanded programs nationally including mental health and higher acuity clinical services, peer support and aging programs, and increased residential sites and housing inventory in communities across the nation. U.S.VETS reaches more than 12,000 veterans a year with affordable housing, mental health treatment, employment, food security and more critical services.“Darryl is a trusted leader and partner to officials who rely on his expertise to develop and improve initiatives that get veterans off the streets,” said Carlos Contreras, U.S.VETS board chair. “He brings an inventive approach to the helm, and we’re fortunate to have someone of Darryl’s character, who will lead U.S.VETS from his heart to make a difference.”For Vincent, veteran homelessness is a universal healthcare issue that affects every American. “We can no longer say we support veterans and then not stand up for veterans and the social inequity they face in this nation,” he said. “Serving this country should not be a reason to become homeless. Working with our partners, we can make sure every veteran doesn’t have just housing, but a home.“We know that one size doesn’t fit all. We provide the right services at the right time at the right amount, and we’re getting to know the veteran,” said Vincent, who holds a master’s degree in social work degree and is a certified substance abuse counselor. “Our job is to make sure veterans can stand on their own. Excellent service is empowering them with the services they need.”With the number of homeless veterans nationwide continuing to drop—down to a record low 32,882 in 2024 from 62,619 in 2012—Vincent’s vision for U.S.VETS prioritizes prevention through veteran connection hubs with wraparound services, specialists and agency referrals; integration with permanent housing in supportive communities throughout the U.S.; and seamless pathways to careers and stable homes from military to civilian life.Vincent is a key ally of officials combating veteran homelessness in Los Angeles and across the country and was appointed by U.S. Veterans Affairs Sec. Denis McDonough to the VA’s Advisory Council on Homeless Veterans, which advocates and makes recommendations to the secretary’s office on policy, budgetary and programmatic changes that aid veterans in regaining and maintaining independence.“We are going to be the connecting bridge so that when someone walks out of the military, they take their leave and they already have a job, a place to live. And it shouldn’t be cookie cutter,” Vincent said.The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation twice honored Vincent with the AIM for Excellence Award for outstanding leadership in fostering positive change for veterans, and Vincent was named a Weinberg Fellow focused on leadership and management development and strategic thinking.Vincent started his college journey at Southern University and is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. He holds a bachelor’s degree in human services and a master’s degree in social work from the University of New England. Vincent is the proud father of two sons, the youngest a high school senior and fourth-year Navy Junior ROTC cadet. His eldest son graduated in 2020 from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, and is a captain and Apache pilot.ABOUT U.S.VETSU.S.VETS is the largest non-profit organization with boots on the ground to combat America’s veteran homeless crisis head-on. Its holistic approach delivers intervention and prevention services, including housing, mental health and career programs, and wraparound services. With residential and service sites nationwide, U.S.VETS is uniquely positioned to help veterans and their families, successfully preventing and ending veteran homelessness.

