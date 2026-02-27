New Addictions Treatment Spaces Open in Estevan

CANADA, February 27 - Released on February 27, 2026

Today, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr announced funding for 15 new second-stage sober living treatment spaces in Estevan.

The $293,000 in new annual funding to St. Joseph's Addiction Recovery Centre supports sober living treatment provided to adults in a supportive, substance-free environment. Services are available to all Saskatchewan residents.

“We want to see individuals who have completed addictions treatment get the follow-up support they may need to return to their communities,” Carr said. “The new second-stage sober living spaces will provide a safe, stable environment that strengthens the bridge between treatment and independent living.”

These spaces are part of the Government of Saskatchewan’s commitment to add 500 treatment spaces by 2028, which is a key pillar of Saskatchewan’s Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions.

The new spaces are for people who have completed initial treatment and are continuing their recovery journey. Treatment focuses on preventing relapse through counselling and connection to community and culture.

"The addition of these sober living beds will make a meaningful difference in the lives of the people we serve and their families," St. Joseph's Recovery Centre Manager of Addiction Services Anton Kokol said. "We believe in recovery in all areas of our lives. The ability to offer post-treatment beds to our clients allows them the space, support and resources to accomplish forward movements in all major life areas. Recovery does not end when residential treatment is completed, it is just the beginning of a new phase in the journey."

In total, 41 post-treatment spaces at St. Joseph's Recovery Centre are funded through the province's commitment to add 500 new treatment spaces by 2028.

St. Joseph's was one of the successful proponents chosen through the competitive request for proposals process initiated by the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) in 2023. The agreement to provide service is between the SHA and St. Joseph's.

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with St. Joseph's Addiction Recovery Centre, which will expand provincial treatment capacity and help strengthen the skills and supports individuals will rely on as they transition into longer-term recovery back in the community," SHA Mental Health and Addictions Services - Provincial Executive Director Zoe Teed McKay said. "This collaboration offers timely, specialized services in stable, accessible spaces, ensuring individuals are getting the help they need when they are ready to take that important next step."

To date, 312 of the 500 new spaces under Saskatchewan's Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions are now available to Saskatchewan residents.

This includes:

15 second-stage sober living spaces at St. Joseph's Addiction Recovery Centre in Estevan;

16 second-stage sober living spaces at Pine Lodge in Regina;

17 inpatient spaces at the Carter House Family Treatment Centre in Saskatoon;

40 mobile withdrawal management spaces with Medavie in Saskatoon;

60 inpatient spaces at Willowview Recovery Centre in Lumsden;

15 inpatient treatment spaces at Muskwa Lake Wellness Camp;

15 withdrawal management spaces at Onion Lake Cree Nation;

15 inpatient and five (5) withdrawal management spaces at Thorpe Recovery Centre near Lloydminster;

26 post-treatment spaces at St. Joseph's Addiction Recovery Centre in Estevan;

32 intensive out-patient treatment spaces through Possibilities Recovery Center in Saskatoon;

14 inpatient addictions treatment spaces with Poundmaker's Lodge in North Battleford; and

42 virtual spaces through EHN Canada.

The 2025-26 Provincial Budget invests a record $623 million in mental health and addictions support and services. This is the largest investment in the province's history for mental health and addictions supports.

