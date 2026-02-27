Engineering and Geoscience Week in Saskatchewan Proclaimed March 1 to 7

CANADA, February 27 - Released on February 27, 2026

March 1 to 7 has been proclaimed by Highways Minister Kim Gartner as Engineering and Geoscience Week in Saskatchewan.

"These dedicated, innovative and hard-working professionals are critical to the infrastructure and technology we all use daily," Gartner said. "We thank them for playing key roles in keeping Saskatchewan strong."

Engineers and geoscientists are involved in a wide variety of areas, such as agriculture, aerospace, environment, forestry, manufacturing, mining, utilities, health care, education, highways and natural resources.

"Engineers and geoscientists contribute significantly to a safe and prosperous Saskatchewan, adapting to new challenges while applying principles and practices to protect the public and the environment," Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists (APEGS) President Ian Farthing said.

"APEGS protects the public interest by regulating the professions, ensuring that all practitioners in Saskatchewan meet established standards of competence and ethical practice, particularly as new technologies are adopted."

APEGS is the regulatory body for engineering and geoscience professions in the province with approximately 18,000 registrants.

The Minister of Highways is also the Minister Responsible for The Engineering and Geoscience Professions Act for Saskatchewan.

