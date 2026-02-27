Justice Crothers honored at retirement celebration

Chief Justice Lisa K. Fair McEvers, Gov. Kelly Armstrong, members of the judiciary, friends and colleagues celebrated Justice Daniel J. Crothers at a February 26 retirement event.

Justice Crothers was appointed to the Supreme Court by Governor John Hoeven in 2005. He was then elected to an unexpired term in 2008, and re-elected in both 2012, and 2022. He announced his retirement on November 26, 2025 after spending over 20 years on the state Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Lisa Fair McEvers commented on Justice Crothers' contributions to the state Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Fair McEvers presents Justice Crothers with a gift from members of the judiciary.

Justice Daniel Bahr presented remarks regarding Justice Crothers and the work he accomplished while serving.

Justice Crothers (center), with family members (seated) listens to Justice Bahr.

Justice Daniel Crothers, left, makes remarks to attendees, including Governor Kelly Armstrong and retired Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle. Justice Crothers noted that the work of the courts could not be done without the help of people behind the scenes, from Clerks of Court to law clerks to his administrative assistants, Pat Walsh (retired) and Sue Hartley.