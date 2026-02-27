Drinkmate Expands U.S. E-Commerce Presence with Launch on Wayfair.com and Nordstrom.com

The availability of Drinkmate on these platforms reflects continued consumer demand for customizable beverage options, sustainable alternatives to single-use bottles, and premium home experiences” — Kristyn Ristaino, VP Global Marketing and Sales

SALINE, MI, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drinkmate®, the pioneering home carbonation brand known for its ability to carbonate any beverage, today announced its expansion into two major U.S. online retail platforms: Wayfair and Nordstrom. Drinkmate’s innovative beverage carbonators and accessories are now available to consumers nationwide through both Wayfair.com and Nordstrom.com.

This strategic expansion strengthens Drinkmate’s U.S. omnichannel presence and makes its category-defining carbonation system accessible to an even broader audience of home enthusiasts, gift shoppers, and design-conscious consumers.

Unlike traditional sparkling water makers, Drinkmate’s patented technology allows users to carbonate any beverage — from water, juice, and iced tea to cocktails and wine — delivering on the brand’s campaign promise: More Than Water.

“Expanding onto Wayfair.com and Nordstrom.com marks an important milestone for Drinkmate,” said Kristyn Ristaino, VP of Global Sales and Marketing of Drinkmate. “Both retailers are known for curating high-quality, design-forward products for the home. The availability of Drinkmate products on these platforms also reflects continued consumer demand for customizable beverage options, sustainable alternatives to single-use bottles, and premium home experiences.”

On Wayfair.com, Drinkmate joins a curated assortment of premium kitchen and small appliance brands, giving consumers a seamless way to elevate their home beverage experience. On Nordstrom.com, the product will reach customers seeking unique, functional gifts and stylish additions to their kitchens.

About Drinkmate

Drinkmate is a global leader in home beverage carbonation, best known for its patented technology that allows consumers to carbonate any beverage — not just water. Designed for versatility, quality, and ease of use, Drinkmate empowers consumers to create customized sparkling drinks at home while reducing reliance on single-use packaging. Headquartered in Saline, Michigan, Drinkmate serves as the global hub for the brand, supporting operations across the Americas, the UK, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Drinkmate’s growing portfolio of carbonation systems and accessories reflects the brand’s commitment to innovation, thoughtful design, and meeting the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.Drinkmate.us.



