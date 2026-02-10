Drinkmate Expands Global Footprint with Market Entry into Brazil, South Africa, and Malta

Expanding into Brazil, South Africa, and Malta reflects the growing global demand for Drinkmate’s unique ability to carbonate more than just water” — Kristyn Ristaino, Global Sales and Marketing

SALINE, MI, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drinkmate®, the pioneering home carbonation brand known for its ability to carbonate any beverage, announced today its expansion into Brazil, South Africa, and Malta, marking a significant step forward in the company’s global growth strategy.

With these new market entries, Drinkmate continues to build momentum across international markets, bringing its patented carbonation technology — which allows consumers to carbonate any beverage, more just water — to those seeking greater flexibility, sustainability, and customization in their beverage experience.

“Expanding into Brazil, South Africa, and Malta reflects the growing global demand for Drinkmate’s unique ability to carbonate more than just water,” said Kristyn Ristaino, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Drinkmate. “Each of these markets represents a strong opportunity to connect with consumers who value innovation, flavor freedom, while reducing store-bought beverages often full of sugar and chemicals.”

Brazil and South Africa represent key growth markets with expanding interest in at-home beverage solutions, while Malta serves as a strategic gateway within the Mediterranean region. Together, these expansions broaden Drinkmate’s international footprint and reinforce its commitment to making versatile carbonation accessible worldwide.

Drinkmate’s patented system allows users to carbonate water, juice, iced tea, wine, cocktails, and more — a point of differentiation that continues to resonate across diverse global markets. The company’s international expansion strategy focuses on strong local partnerships, consistent brand standards, and scalable distribution models.

This latest expansion builds on Drinkmate’s growing presence across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and other global markets, as the brand continues to invest in international growth and long-term market development.

For more information about Drinkmate and its global availability, visit www.Drinkmate.us.

About Drinkmate

Drinkmate is a global leader in home beverage carbonation, best known for its patented technology that allows consumers to carbonate any beverage — not just water. Designed for versatility, quality, and ease of use, Drinkmate empowers consumers to create customized sparkling drinks at home while reducing reliance on single-use packaging. Headquartered in Saline, Michigan, Drinkmate serves as the global hub for the brand, supporting operations across the Americas, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Drinkmate’s growing portfolio of carbonation systems and accessories reflects the brand’s commitment to innovation, thoughtful design, and meeting the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.Drinkmate.us.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.