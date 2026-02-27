Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that major construction has been completed on a $25 million project to enhance safety and reduce flooding along a key stretch of a U.S. Route 6/State Route 202 in Westchester County. The project — which was completed on time and on budget — elevated a half-mile section of the highway at the Annsville Circle in the Town of Cortlandt by as much as seven feet, improving the resiliency of this important commuter artery serving New York City’s northern suburbs. Innovative and environmentally friendly practices and materials were also utilized in the project to promote sustainability and safeguard the surrounding ecosystem. Prior to construction, Annsville Circle would flood between 10 to 15 times per year, usually during periods of high tides. The Circle would also close two to three times annually due to flooding, significantly disrupting traffic along this major north/south artery on the east side of the river.

“Building our infrastructure to meet the demands of the 21st century requires us to factor in the growing impacts of climate change, which, as we have already experienced, can wreak havoc with our roads and bridges,” Governor Hochul said. “This flood mitigation project in Westchester County provides Hudson Valley travelers with a highway that’s better able to withstand severe weather events and will not continually fall victim to rising flood waters.”

Using lightweight fill material manufactured from recycled glass, the project elevated the highway at the Annsville Circle by four feet and lifted other sections of the road in the vicinity of the circle by as much as seven feet. It was one of the first NYSDOT projects to use foamed glass fill, which is environmentally friendly and lightweight. Use of this product — which is manufactured in nearby Pennsylvania — also helped speed up the construction schedule by as much as a year.

Geosynthetic reinforced soil technology, which utilizes fabrics, grids, and meshes, to strengthen and hold soil in place, was also used to speed the project and minimize the need for lane closures and other traffic impacts.

Additional improvements include LED street lighting in the vicinity of the roundabout to enhance visibility, pedestrian crosswalks and a shared use path that connects Paddlesports Park with the Jan Peeck Bridge over Annsville Creek. The path also provides users with access to Annsville Preserve Park and the Hudson River. While major construction has been completed, additional work in the spring will add native trees and shrubs in the center of the roundabout along with roadside grass.

Additionally, a future project will raise the elevation of the last section of U.S. Route 6/State Route 202 adjacent to Camp Smith. This adjacent project is scheduled to begin during the 2027 construction season.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “We have seen the real impacts of our changing climate across the state of New York and which is why New York State DOT is using every tool in our arsenal to harden our infrastructure and make it more resilient to withstand the extreme weather we know we will continue to face in the coming decades. With this project at Annsville Circle, DOT utilized its engineering prowess and state-of-the-art materials to elevate this important highway and give Hudson Valley travelers a road they can depend on in all kinds of weather.”

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “Thanks to $11.5 million from my Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, we are paving the way for a safer future in the Hudson Valley. This upgraded highway will make Cortlandt more resilient to extreme weather to protect the safety of New Yorkers. I am thankful for Governor Hochul’s work in putting these federal dollars to good use, helping protect Westchester County from the effects of climate change for generations to come.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Westchester residents deserve safe, resilient infrastructure that keeps people and goods moving. This project will better protect Hudson Valley commuters from climate change and rising floodwaters, and I am proud to have helped secure the federal funding that made these improvements possible. I will keep fighting to bring home federal dollars to improve our infrastructure and strengthen climate resiliency across New York.”

State Senator Peter Harckham said, “The state’s investments in climate change-related flood mitigation and infrastructure resiliency projects are both timely and necessary, as the frequency of severe, damaging storms increases, greatly impacting our residents and our economy. I thank Governor Hochul and NYSDOT for quickly completing the important work on Route 6 at low-lying Annsville Circle and recognize that the state-of-the-art technology and materials being utilized for this project will help address the flooding that plagues this area.

Assemblymember Dana Levenberg said, “The completion of this project is a tremendous win for the residents of Cortlandt and everyone who relies on this critical commuter corridor. By elevating the roadway, adding pedestrian connections to the adjacent waterways and utilizing innovative, environmentally-friendly materials, this project sets a new standard for how we build resilient infrastructure in our region. I thank Governor Hochul and the NYSDOT for their continued attention to the infrastructure needs of my district, and look forward to the completion of the adjacent Camp Smith section. These projects will ensure this corridor is fully protected for generations to come."

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “For years, flooding at Annsville Circle has disrupted commutes, impacted local businesses, and threatened a critical gateway in and out of northern Westchester. Elevating this stretch of Route 6/202 is about more than raising a roadway, it’s about protecting our residents and helping them get to work, school, and home safely. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and our state partners for delivering this project on time and on budget, and for continuing to invest in resilient infrastructure in Westchester County.”

Town of Cortlandt Supervisor Richard Becker said, “On behalf of the Town of Cortlandt, I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State for completing this important improvement to Route 6/202 at Annsville Circle. For years, flooding in this area created challenges for residents and commuters, and elevating this roadway strengthens a key transportation link for our community and the Hudson Valley. This investment will help ensure this critical corridor remains safer, more resilient and reliable for years to come.”

