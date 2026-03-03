Reveille Forms New Partnership Through the SENTRY Program to Elevate Hyland OnBase Managed Services

Reveille SENTRY for MSPs, SIs, ISVs

Reveille Software and i3 Verticals announce a new partnership through the Reveille SENTRY Partner Program.

GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reveille Software, the leader in observability and Service Level Assurance for enterprise content and intelligent automation platforms, and i3 Verticals, a trusted business process and technology solutions provider, today announced a new partnership through the Reveille SENTRY Partner Program.The collaboration brings together Reveille’s purpose-built monitoring and assurance capabilities with i3 Verticals’ deep expertise in Hyland OnBase implementation and managed services. By integrating Reveille’s SENTRY platform, i3 Verticals will enhance its ability to deliver reliable, high-performing OnBase environments—helping clients maintain uptime, meet compliance goals, and achieve consistent service levels without adding operational burden.“Through the SENTRY program, we’re able to strengthen our managed services and deliver even greater value to our clients,” says – Crystal Bell, President, Enterprise Solutions i3 Verticals. “Reveille’s observability and Service Level Assurance capabilities give us the proactive visibility we need to identify and resolve issues before they affect users—ensuring our clients’ OnBase systems always perform at their best.”The Reveille SENTRY Partner Program empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Systems Integrators (SIs), and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to enhance the services they provide for ECM, IDP, and RPA solutions. SENTRY partners gain access to automation tools, service-level dashboards, and co-marketing opportunities designed to increase operational efficiency and profitability across client environments.“We’re excited to welcome i3 Verticals to the SENTRY program,” said Wayne Ford, Chief Revenue Officer at Reveille Software. “i3’s demonstrated success delivering and managing Hyland OnBase for business-critical processes aligns perfectly with our mission to help partners deliver proactive, predictable service assurance at scale.”Together, Reveille and i3 Verticals are equipping organizations in financial services, government, healthcare, and other regulated industries with the confidence that their document and process automation systems will perform reliably, securely, and without interruption.________________________________________About i3 VerticalsThe Company provides mission-critical enterprise software solutions to public sector entities. These comprehensive cloud-native solutions address a broad range of government functions, including courts and public safety, public administration, utilities, transportation and schools. The Company’s mission is to enable state and local governments and related agencies to perform their functions and serve their constituents as effectively and efficiently as possible. With thousands of software installations across all 50 states and Canada, i3 Verticals is a leader in the public sector vertical. More information about the Company can be found at www.i3verticals.com About Reveille SoftwareReveille Software is the industry leader in content-centric observability and Service Level Assurance for enterprise platforms including Hyland, OpenText, ABBYY, IBM, Tungsten Automation, Microsoft, and more. Reveille enables IT and service teams to proactively detect, diagnose, and resolve issues—before they disrupt business. Learn more at www.reveillesoftware.com or explore Reveille SENTRY at www.reveillesentry.com

