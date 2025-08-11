Reveille Launches Reveille SENTRY™ – Service Level Assurance Platform for MSPs, SIs, and ISVs Supporting ECM, IDP, RPA

Reveille SENTRY for MSPs, SIs, ISVs

Empowering partners to detect, diagnose, and resolve content process issues before they impact customers.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reveille Software, the leader in observability for content and document processes powered by ECM, IDP, and RPA, today announced the launch of Reveille SENTRY™, a new platform and brand purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Systems Integrators (SIs), and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) that deliver, manage, and support ECM, IDP, and RPA environments.Available now at ReveilleSENTRY.com , SENTRY empowers service providers to ensure service level assurance across mission-critical document and content processes—while expanding their offerings without adding headcount.“SENTRY was designed to help providers scale confidently,” said Wayne Ford, Senior Vice President, Sales and Corporate Development at Reveille. “We know the cost pressures MSPs and integrators face. SENTRY helps you support more clients, deliver higher service levels, and grow revenue—all without growing your team.”Built for High-ROI Service DeliveryReveille SENTRY delivers fast, tangible return on investment by enabling:• Issue resolution before clients notice, reducing SLA breaches and client churn• Deeper automation and efficiency, freeing staff from manual checks and reactive support• Service expansion with existing headcount, thanks to multi-tenant observability and centralized monitoring• Faster onboarding of new clients, with out-of-the-box support for platforms like Hyland, IBM, OpenText, Tungsten, Microsoft, UiPath, and more• Clear service value, demonstrated through business-level KPIs, dashboards, and performance reporting"As organizations increasingly look to feed AI-driven processes, the performance of intelligent document processing and content services systems are coming under increasing scrutiny. As a result, ISVs and systems integrators in these markets are under pressure to deliver measurable performance and reliability,” said Ralph Gammon, senior analyst, Capture and IDP, at Infosource Software. “Reveille SENTRY addresses this critical market need by offering ISVs, SIs, and even managed service providers, with observability and service assurance capabilities tightly integrated with their products and IT environments that will enable vendors and integrators to differentiate their offerings and meet demanding client SLAs.”With SENTRY, providers can reduce the cost of service delivery, improve client satisfaction, and open the door to new service offerings such as proactive support, compliance reporting, and health assessments.“Our MSP and SI partners can’t afford blind spots,” Ford added. “SENTRY gives them real-time insight into platform health, process activity, and user behavior—helping them act fast, avoid downstream failures, and prove their value at every turn.”About Reveille SENTRYReveille SENTRY is a unified observability solution tailored for service providers managing ECM, IDP, and RPA environments. By delivering unmatched visibility into application, process, and user activity, SENTRY enables teams to deliver high-assurance service at scale.Explore how SENTRY can power your next phase of service growth at ReveilleSENTRY.com.________________________________________About Reveille SoftwareReveille Software delivers purpose-built observability for content-centric platforms—helping enterprises and service providers manage performance, reduce risk, and unlock ROI across ECM, IDP, and RPA environments. Reveille is trusted by Fortune 1000 organizations and top MSPs around the world.

