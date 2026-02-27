Living Boundaries Empowers Readers To Protect Their Well Being And Transform Their Relationships

Living Boundaries: Affirming Your Line in the Sand to Preserve Your Health and Well-being by Glen Alex

Award winning author and therapist Glen Alex offers a practical and transformative guide to setting, communicating, and affirming healthy boundaries.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Licensed clinical social worker, host of The Glen Alex Show podcast, and award winning author Glen Alex returns with Living Boundaries: Affirming Your Line in the Sand to Preserve Your Health and Well being, a comprehensive guide designed to help adults strengthen their mental health, improve relationships, and reclaim personal balance. Building on her mission of total health, Alex delivers a deep and practical exploration of what it truly means to establish and maintain boundaries.

Living Boundaries moves beyond the simplistic notion that boundaries are merely about saying no. Instead, Alex explains that boundaries are contextual yet unchanging, rooted in core values and self respect. Through more than fifty real life examples, she illustrates how unclear or weak boundaries can contribute to stress, anxiety, depression, and conflict in relationships. The book provides readers with tools to identify where their limits have eroded and offers strategies to reinforce them with clarity and confidence.

Designed as both an educational resource and a hands on workbook, Living Boundaries guides readers to assess the current state of their personal boundaries and take actionable steps to strengthen them. Alex emphasizes that boundary issues are a human concern, not confined to any single gender, and that learning to communicate limits effectively is essential for long term well being.

Early endorsements underscore the book’s impact. Cynthia Rapazzini, Ph.D., author and school counselor, describes Living Boundaries as a must add to any knowledge and literary collection, noting that readers will gain a true understanding of boundaries and make informed decisions that lead to a happier life.

David Smith, writer and creator of Las Vegas Area Trails, calls the book transformational, highlighting its practical workbook format that moves readers from awareness to activation. Publishing coach and international best selling author Patrick Snow praises the book as a masterpiece that empowers readers to protect and nurture themselves while creating their destinies on their own terms.

With Living Boundaries, Alex offers readers a roadmap to preserving their health and well being through intentional self respect and empowered communication.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/07WqqEs0

