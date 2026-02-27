Myrna Srouji, RVT, Recognized by Influential Women

CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending Two Decades of Clinical Expertise, Education, Leadership and Innovation to Elevate Animal CareMyrna Srouji has devoted more than 20 years to advancing veterinary medicine, establishing herself as a trusted leader in clinical practice, education, and veterinary technology. She is recognized for fostering collaborative environments where veterinary teams can thrive and pets and their families receive compassionate, high-quality care. Her career spans leadership roles in veterinary academics and hands-on work as a Registered Veterinary Technician, reflecting a rare combination of clinical skill and strategic oversight.From an early age, Myrna’s love for animals shaped her career path. She has witnessed firsthand the evolving challenges of veterinary medicine, including changing client expectations and shifts in industry compensation models. Despite these developments, she emphasizes that true success in the field extends beyond technical expertise, highlighting the importance of genuine empathy and a patient-centered approach. Myrna believes that supporting families while delivering expert veterinary care is the cornerstone of meaningful impact in the profession.In addition to her clinical and management accomplishments, Myrna is deeply committed to mentorship and education. She designed and implemented a structured internship program from the ground up, establishing clear workflows, training materials, and performance benchmarks. She has also served as a Program Director for Veterinary Technology, guiding the next generation of veterinary professionals. Through her leadership, she instills values of empathy, teamwork, and lifelong learning, helping students understand that veterinary medicine is as much about people as it is about animals.Myrna’s dedication to the field has been formally recognized; in 2025, she was named a Marquis Who’s Who in America Honoree. She continues to champion innovation and operational excellence in veterinary practices while remaining true to her mission: walking hand in hand with clients and paw in hand with their pets.Grounded in compassion, leadership, and education, Myrna Srouji exemplifies the evolving role of veterinary professionals who balance clinical expertise with human connection. Her work demonstrates that the most impactful veterinary care is built on empathy, collaboration, and unwavering commitment to both animals and the people who love them.Learn More about Myrna Srouji:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/myrnam-srouji Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

