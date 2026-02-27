Influential Women Launches Decision Authority™ Masterclass

New Masterclass Teaches Professional Women How to Lead With Influence Without Over-Explaining or Over-Performing

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is thrilled to announce the launch of Decision Authority™ How Professional Women Are Heard Without Explaining, Performing, or Proving , a masterclass featuring Dr. Rita Renee, international speaker, TEDx speaker, and founder of Ultimate PowerHouse Coach.The Challenge Women Leaders FaceProfessional women across industries encounter the same frustration: They have expertise. They've earned their credibility. Yet when they speak in meetings, their recommendations are questioned, doubted, or require extensive explanation to be taken seriously. Meanwhile, their male counterparts deliver the same ideas with less justification and receive immediate buy-in.This isn't a confidence problem. It's a perception problem. And it's costing women their authority.What This Masterclass OffersDrawing from her Decision Authority™ framework, Dr. Renee teaches professional women the exact strategies top leaders use to establish credibility without over-explaining, performing, or proving their expertise.Through real-world examples and practical coaching, participants will learn to:Understand how authority is evaluated in professional spaces—and why perception often matters more than credentialsClose the Authority Gap™ between what you know and how your expertise is perceivedCommunicate decisions with clarity and restraint—saying exactly what needs to be said, nothing moreUse strategic silence and executive presence to reinforce credibility and command attentionShift from offering ideas to presenting trusted recommendations—a subtle but powerful distinctionThis masterclass is designed for professional women across industries who are ready to elevate how their expertise is perceived and trusted—without sacrificing authenticity or resorting to performance.Why This Matters NowWomen leaders are tired. They're tired of over-explaining. They're tired of repeatedly proving themselves. They're tired of taking up less space to make others comfortable. The Decision Authority™ framework offers a different path: leadership grounded in clarity, presence, and strategic communication.About Influential WomenInfluential Women is a media platform dedicated to spotlighting women leaders, founders, and experts across industries. Through masterclasses, podcasts, editorial features, and thought leadership content, Influential Women creates structured opportunities for women to publish, speak, and teach directly from their own experience, elevating women as primary voices rather than subjects of commentary.

