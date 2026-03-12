Influential Women Highlights Hilary Ware: Guiding Organizations, Leaders, and Individuals Through Growth

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Advisor, Executive Coach, and Transformation Expert, Life Transition Coach – empowers individuals and organizations to imagine what is possible.Houston, Texas – Hilary Ware is the Founder of HilaryWare.com, an executive advisory firm dedicated to guiding leaders and organizations through transformation and growth. In addition, she is also the Founder of Transition Strategies Group, which is dedicated to providing resources to individuals who are navigating life transitions. Retired from her executive roles three years ago, Hilary now focuses full-time on advising and coaching, leveraging over four decades of experience driving large-scale change across global industries. She is a trusted advisor to leaders and boards.Throughout her distinguished career, Hilary has held pivotal executive positions, including Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Cheniere Energy and Chief Administrative Officer at Bristow Group. In these roles, she led global workforce transformations, guided governance and compensation committees, and championed initiatives in executive succession, compensation, and DEI. Her ability to professionalize organizations, drive operational excellence, and cultivate a high-performing, collaborative leadership culture has made her a sought-after advisor in both corporate and boardroom settings.As an Executive Advisor and Coach, Hilary empowers leaders and organizations to reimagine what’s possible. She brings a pragmatic, human-centered approach to leadership development, transition coaching, and cultural transformation—helping clients navigate change with purpose and achieve measurable results. In addition to HilaryWare.com, she is the Founder of Transition Strategies Group, which focuses on helping individuals navigate personal life transitions. Hilary is also the author of a soon-to-be-published book, A Life in Transition: A Companion for the Journey.In Transition Strategies Group, Hilary and the team focus on supporting individuals who are navigating personal life transitions. Through coaching, workshops, and curated resources and toolkits, the team has deep experience in a diverse variety of transition scenarios, delivering clarity and intentional focus during times of change.Hilary has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including the Exxon PowerPlay Award and recognition among the Top 100 Women in Business, Top 100 Most Influential Women in Energy, and a National Diversity Council MLK Leadership Award nomination. She remains a passionate advocate for intentional leadership, inclusion, and the transformative power of strategic change.Hilary attributes her success to a strong work ethic and an unwavering commitment to service and continuous learning. She is deeply passionate about fostering collaboration in her work, understanding that true growth comes from dedication, persistence, and the willingness to go beyond expectations. She approaches every challenge as an opportunity to expand her knowledge and refine her skills, ensuring the highest quality in all she undertakes. Hilary credits the combination of hard work, collaborative support from colleagues, and lifelong learning as the foundation of her professional success and personal fulfillment.A cornerstone of Hilary’s life and work is her dedication to philanthropy and service. She actively contributes to her community through not-for-profit board memberships, volunteering, fundraising, and other initiatives that create meaningful social impact. This commitment reflects her belief that true leadership extends beyond professional achievements and into service, making a positive difference in the lives of others and our communities.Reflecting on her career, Hilary says the best advice she has ever received is to be intentional. She believes that every decision, whether large or small, should align with one’s goals and values. Being intentional, she explains, means taking deliberate steps toward growth, pursuing opportunities that challenge her, and staying focused on what truly matters. This mindset has guided Hilary in purposefully shaping her career, allowing her to make meaningful progress and find fulfillment in her work.Hilary also offers guidance to young professionals entering the workforce. She encourages them to prioritize learning and networking, viewing knowledge and relationships as powerful tools that open doors to growth and opportunity. She advises staying curious, seeking mentorship, and never hesitating to ask questions, treating every experience as a chance to expand understanding and refine skills.Discussing the current landscape in her field, Hilary identifies finding and retaining top talent as both a key challenge and opportunity. With the industry evolving rapidly, the demand for a skilled workforce has never been higher. She emphasizes that this dynamic requires organizations to be adaptable and rethink how they attract, develop, and support their teams, while individuals have the opportunity to distinguish themselves through continuous learning and innovation. Hilary notes that those who can bridge the gap between expertise and adaptability will play a vital role in shaping the future of the profession.Hilary’s professional and personal values underpin all her work. She prioritizes integrity, service, hard work, respect, generosity, caring, empathy, and collaboration. She believes integrity builds trust and credibility, forming the foundation for meaningful relationships and effective teamwork. She prioritizes service to others, integrity, hard work, and excellence, while respect fosters environments where diverse perspectives thrive. Collaboration allows individuals to combine strengths to achieve shared goals, and generosity, caring, and empathy remain essential qualities that guide Hilary in every task, interaction, and decision.Through her advisor and coaching work, Hilary continues to inspire leaders, individuals, and organizations to embrace transformation, develop intentional strategies, and achieve sustainable success. Her decades of experience, combined with her human-centered approach to leadership, unwavering commitment to growth, and dedication to philanthropy, make her a trusted advisor and partner for leaders and Boards as well as individuals in life transitions striving to create lasting impact.Learn More about Hilary Ware:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/hilary-ware or through her website, https://www.hilaryware.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.