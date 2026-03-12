Influential Women Features Giselle Andrade, MEd: Associate Director of Talent at KIPP Public Schools Northern California

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Education Leader Advancing Equitable Talent Recruitment and Empowering Diverse Educators to Transform Student OutcomesGiselle Andrade, MEd, is a dedicated education leader and talent strategist committed to expanding access to high-quality education through inclusive recruitment and leadership development. As Associate Director of Talent at KIPP Public Schools Northern California, she plays a key role in identifying, recruiting, and supporting exceptional educators who are passionate about serving diverse student communities. Her work centers on building strong educator pipelines and ensuring schools have the talent needed to help every student succeed.Andrade’s passion for education is rooted in her experience as a classroom teacher. She previously served as a bilingual elementary teacher at Voices College-Bound Language Academies, where she worked closely with multilingual students and families. This firsthand experience in the classroom shaped her perspective on what effective teaching looks like and continues to guide her approach to talent development and educator support.Earlier in her career, Andrade was deeply involved with Teach For America, where she began as a corps member before advancing into leadership roles within the organization. She later served as the Bay Area Recruitment Lead, where she focused on attracting and supporting future educators committed to addressing educational inequities. Through her work, she helped strengthen recruitment initiatives and build meaningful relationships with aspiring educators.In addition to her work in education and talent development, Andrade has been active in leadership and community initiatives that promote representation and opportunity. She was selected as a fellow in the Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley’s Latino Board Leadership Academy, where she further developed her skills in governance, leadership, and community impact. Her participation reflects a strong commitment to uplifting Latino leadership and strengthening community engagement.Andrade’s academic journey reflects her global perspective and dedication to lifelong learning. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education along with studies in Spanish language and literature, and later completed a Master of Education in Higher Education Administration. Her educational background has provided a strong foundation for her work in leadership, education systems, and organizational development.Through her leadership in talent strategy and educator recruitment, Giselle Andrade continues to make a meaningful impact on schools and communities across Northern California. By prioritizing equity, collaboration, and professional growth, she is helping shape a stronger and more inclusive future for both educators and the students they serve.Learn More about Giselle Andrade:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/giselle-andrade Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

