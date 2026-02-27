STACK Cyber Global 100 Winner Best Information Technology

STACK Cyber Named Global 100 Winner for IT

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- STACK Cybersecurity has been recognized by Global Publishing Media Group as the 2026 Global 100 Best Information Technology & Services Business in the United States.The Global 100 awards recognize companies worldwide that demonstrate excellence, leadership, and impact within their respective industries. STACK Cybersecurity was selected based on its commitment to security-first managed services, compliance expertise, and its role in helping businesses reduce risk in an increasingly complex digital environment.STACK Cybersecurity is a trusted partner in digital protection and IT support. With over two decades of experience, we deliver both advanced cybersecurity solutions and reliable IT services. Our cybersecurity offerings include managed security, risk assessments, penetration testing, incident response, and compliance support.We help businesses defend against threats, meet regulatory requirements, and build long-term resilience.In addition to cybersecurity, we provide general IT services such as server management, patching, software support, Microsoft 365 administration, and desktop maintenance. Whether you're securing sensitive data or keeping your systems running smoothly, STACK is here to help your business thrive."Our clients are facing increasingly sophisticated threats and a growing web of compliance requirements," said Rich Miller, Founder and CEO of STACK Cybersecurity. "Being recognized globally tells us our approach to solving those problems is making an impact. Companies of all sizes are facing operational and legal risks tied to technology decisions. Our mission has always been to help clients make informed, defensible choices that protect their data, their operations, and their reputations."The Global 100 program is operated by Global Publishing Media Group, which has recognized award-winning businesses worldwide since 2012. The group's network reaches more than 650,000 subscribers and over 750,000 monthly visitors, placing award recipients in front of senior decision-makers across industries.As a Global 100 winner, STACK Cybersecurity joins a select group of firms recognized for sustained excellence and industry leadership.Check out the STACK Cyber AI Hub . Subscribe to our YouTube channel . Subscribe to The Cyber Brief , our weekly LinkedIn newsletter.About STACK CybersecuritySTACK Cybersecurity is a Michigan-based cybersecurity and IT services firm providing security-first managed services, compliance support, and risk advisory services to clients across the United States. The company specializes in helping businesses align technology operations with regulatory, contractual, and cybersecurity requirements.###

