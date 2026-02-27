Derby Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5001095
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02/27/2026 / 0715 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hometown Hardware, VT RT 100, Westfield, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/27/2026, at approximately 0715 hours, the Vermont State Police were advised of a front door window that was broken at Hometown Hardware located on VT RT 100 in the Town of Westfield, VT. A trooper responded to the scene and evidence suggested the window was purposely broken but at this time it does not appear entry inside was made or that anything was taken. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Joshua Mikkola at Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov or call 802-334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.