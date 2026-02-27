Derby Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5001095

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 02/27/2026 / 0715 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hometown Hardware, VT RT 100, Westfield, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/27/2026, at approximately 0715 hours, the Vermont State Police were advised of a front door window that was broken at Hometown Hardware located on VT RT 100 in the Town of Westfield, VT. A trooper responded to the scene and evidence suggested the window was purposely broken but at this time it does not appear entry inside was made or that anything was taken. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Joshua Mikkola at Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov or call 802-334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.