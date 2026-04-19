SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DUI - DEATH RESULTING/TOWN OF RUPERT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH





CASE#: 26B3001843

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Justin Walker & Trooper Craig Negrin

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421





DATE/TIME: 04/18/26 @ 2025 hours

STREET: Suncrest Road

TOWN: Rupert

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Warm, clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry





VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ellsworth A. Reed

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Pawlet, VT





VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: CF Moto

VEHICLE MODEL: 1000 XL

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive damage to entire unit

INJURIES: Yes.

HOSPITAL: Albany Medical, & Rutland Regional Medical Center





















SUMMARY OF CRASH:





On 04/18/26 at approximately 2025 hours Vermont State Police were dispatched to a reported ATV crash on Suncrest Road in Rupert. It was reported there were serious injuries involved.





Troopers arrived on scene as rescue and fire personnel on scene were working to extricate one of the occupants of the vehicle. The vehicle was identified as a CF Moto 1000 XL and had rolled over an embankment after leaving the roadway and striking several trees.





While on scene, Troopers began to investigate the incident. The investigation determined there were 5 total occupants, 2 of which were airlifted to Albany Medical center for serious injuries, while a 3rd went to Rutland Regional Medical Center. A 4th passenger died of his injuries on scene during extrication. The deceased passenger's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.





During investigation, Troopers suspected the operator, Ellsworth Reed, to be under the influence of intoxicants. Reed was ultimately taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Reed was later charged with DUI with death resulting and remanded to the Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail. Additionally, Reed was issued conditions of release to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 04/20/2026 at 1230 hours. These conditions and bail were imposed by the Honorable Judge John Valente.





This investigation is still ongoing.





















_______

LODGED - Yes LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Bennington Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/20/2026 @ 1230 hours













*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.







