Victory Recovery Partners Acquires Realization Center

Acquisition adds Manhattan and Brooklyn outpatient addiction programs to Victory’s NYC network, extending evidence-based SUD care for more patients.

We are expanding our footprint in New York City to meet escalating demand for outpatient substance use disorder services and to ensure continuity of care for individuals at every stage of recovery.” — Moshe Zaghi, CEO of Victory Recovery Partners

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victory Recovery Partners, New York’s preeminent outpatient behavioral health and addiction recovery practice, has completed the acquisition of Realization Center, a well-established addiction treatment provider with locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The transaction enhances Victory Recovery Partners’ capacity to deliver comprehensive outpatient substance use disorder services across the New York metropolitan area. Transaction terms were not disclosed.

Realization Center, founded in 1984 and licensed by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports, offers clients a continuum of outpatient care, including individualized and group therapy, intensive outpatient programs, medication-assisted treatment, and family counseling.

“We are expanding our footprint in New York City to meet escalating demand for outpatient substance use disorder services and to ensure continuity of care for individuals at every stage of recovery,” said Moshe Zaghi, CEO of Victory Recovery Partners. “The integration of Realization Center’s longstanding clinical expertise strengthens our ability to deliver evidence-based care across a broader geographic region, adhering to our core mission of “No One Left Behind’.”

Founded in 1984 by Marilyn J. White, Realization Center is one of the oldest and largest outpatient recovery programs in New York City. Dianne Schwartz has led the company for the last two years and will continue working with Victory Recovery Partners as Director of Food Addiction Education.

“Our doctors, psychiatrists, and behavioral health providers render vital care to more than 10,000 patients each week on a combined basis”, commented Dr. Aman Kajani, Victory’s Medical Director. “We are delighted to welcome Realization Center’s patients and professionals into our company”.

About Victory Recovery Partners

Victory Recovery Partners is an outpatient addiction medicine practice that operates 10 centers across Long Island and New York City. Each of Victory’s centers offers comprehensive support for individuals facing challenges from dependency on alcohol or controlled substances. Victory accepts all insurances including Medicare, Medicaid, and managed Medicaid plans, and strives to admit patients within 24-48 hours. For more information about Victory Recovery Partners please call (631) 528-1720, or see www.VictoryRP.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.