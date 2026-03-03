Porter Freight Funding Acquires Integrated Factoring

Porter Freight Funding logo

Acquisition Enhances Freight Factoring and Cash Flow Solutions for Owner-Operators and Growing Trucking Companies Nationwide

Integrated Factoring built its reputation by standing beside hardworking American truckers and treating them like partners, not account numbers. That philosophy mirrors our own.” — John Land, President of Porter Freight Funding

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Porter Freight Funding has completed the acquisition of Integrated Factoring , expanding its freight factoring services for small and family-owned trucking businesses nationwide.This acquisition expands Porter Freight Funding’s freight factoring platform while strengthening its commitment to supporting American truckers, owner-operators, and growing trucking companies nationwide.Integrated Factoring was created through a partnership between a seasoned business financing professional and a family-owned trucking company, Leonard’s Express, with the goal of building a different kind of freight factoring company. The mission was to deliver quick pay the right way and provide transportation factoring solutions designed specifically for small carriers and single-truck owner-operators.For more than eleven years, Integrated Factoring has focused on supporting the smaller American trucking business through personalized service and comprehensive back-office support. The company provides billing and collections management, fuel discount programs, and funding solutions that help trucking companies maintain consistent cash flow. In addition to freight factoring, Integrated has served as a trusted partner by offering guidance related to fuel savings, finding loads, safety best practices, equipment financing, fuel and repair advances, and insurance resources.In a January 2024 customer survey, Integrated Factoring received overwhelmingly positive feedback from clients who cited personalized service, responsive communication, and long-term partnership as key differentiators. The company often refers to its clients as part of its “Factoring Family,” reflecting the strong relationships built over the past decade.As part of the acquisition, Porter Freight Funding has hired team members from Integrated Factoring, who will continue operating out of Farmington, New York, just outside Rochester in the Finger Lakes region. Maintaining a presence in Farmington ensures continuity for existing customers while strengthening Porter’s ability to deliver freight factoring and transportation factoring services throughout the Northeast and across the United States.“This acquisition is about values and alignment,” said John Land, President of Porter Freight Funding. “Integrated Factoring built its reputation by standing beside hardworking American truckers and treating them like partners, not account numbers. That philosophy mirrors our own. At Porter, we are committed to delivering transparent freight factoring, responsive customer service, and real financial support that helps owner-operators and trucking companies grow with confidence.”Porter Freight Funding differentiates itself in the transportation factoring industry through clear, straightforward pricing, no hidden fees, and relationship-driven service. The company does not charge termination fees with proper notice and has a dedicated Account Resolution Team that actively fights to recover money on behalf of its trucking clients. This hands-on recovery approach is designed to protect cash flow and provide peace of mind for owner-operators and trucking companies.Porter Freight Funding was formed in 2011 when Porter Capital acquired an experienced transportation factoring company. Porter Capital, founded in 1991, has provided working capital solutions to businesses across multiple industries for more than three decades.Today, Porter Freight Funding delivers freight factoring services to owner-operators, mid-sized trucking companies, and large fleets throughout the United States. In addition to freight factoring, Porter connects carriers with trusted partners for dispatching services, trucking insurance solutions, compliance support, and fuel card programs that include advances and nationwide discounts.Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Porter Freight Funding also operates offices in Hartselle, Alabama; Flower Mound, Texas; Madison, South Dakota; and Farmington, New York. With more than 100 years of combined experience in transportation finance, the company remains focused on supporting American truckers by improving cash flow stability, reducing administrative burdens, and helping trucking businesses build long-term success.For more information about Porter Freight Funding and its freight factoring services, visit https://porterfreightfunding.com

